Premier Sports Cup: Hibs hat-trick, St Mirren shocked, Ross County need penalties, Gary Bowyer's winning start at Dundee

In the opening weekend of the Premier Sports Cup, Elias Melkersen and Josh Campbell also got on the scoresheet with all the goals coming before half-time.

Morton and Falkirk drew 0-0 in Greenock with the visitors winning 5-4 on penalties to sit behind Hibs in the Group D table. Both side finished with 10 men with Morton’s Jai Quitongo sent off at the end of the first half for a foul on Liam Henderson, who himself was dismissed in the 53rd minute for bringing down Jaze Kabia with the attacker through on goal.

Championship outfit Arbroath grabbed a dramatic added-time winner at Premiership side St Mirren with substitute Dylan Paterson netting. Goals from Justin Devenny, Cammy Ballantyne and Adam Frizzell gave Airdrieonians a 3-0 win at Cowdenbeath in the other Group E fixture.

Kilmarnock won 3-1 at Fraserburgh in Group B with Oli Shaw, Fraser Murray and Kyle Lafferty scoring for the Premiership visitors and Sean Butcher scoring for the home side. Partick Thistle won 2-1 at Stenhousemuir with Brian Graham scoring the winner after Kyle Turner’s opener was cancelled out by Matthew Yates.

Livingston took a 3-0 lead against Albion Rovers at Coatbridge with goals from Scott Pittman, Josh Mullin and Bruce Anderson but the home side scored twice through Ayrton Sonkur and Michael Paton to make it a nervy ending for the West Lothian side in Group G. A last-minute winner by George Oakley gave Inverness a 1-0 win at Kelty Hearts.

The final match involving a top-flight club saw Malky Mackay’s Ross County held to a 1-1 draw away to Buckie Thistle – Sam Urquhart opened the scoring for the home side before Dominic Samuel levelled – but the Staggies won 5-3 on penalties for a bonus point. Lewis McCann scored a double – the second from the spot – as Dunfermline ran out 2-0 winners at East Fife in Group C’s other game.

A late goal by Lewis Hunter gave Annan Athletic a 3-2 win over derby rivals Queen of the South in Group F. Connor Murray gave the home side the lead after eight minutes but a Max Currie own goal and a Chris Johnston goal had the visitors ahead before Ruari Paton made it 2-2.

Ayr United drew a blank at home to Elgin but won the penalty shoot-out 4-3 for the bonus point.

Dundee were convincing 3-0 winners over Hamilton in Group H in Gary Bowyer’s first competitive match in charge with Niall McGinn, Alex Jakubiak – from a penalty – and Lyall Cameron on the scoresheet as the visitors’ Brian Easton was sent off with 10 minutes remaining.

Queen’s Park were 5-2 winners at Stranraer with Simon Murray helping himself to a hat-trick and Grant Savoury grabbing a double. Scott Robertson and Scott McLean scored for the home side.

Robert Thomson and Kieran Moore gave Stirling Albion a two-goal lead at Dumbarton in Group A before Ross McLean scored a late consolation.

