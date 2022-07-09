Liverpool setback for Calvin Ramsay as medical reveals ex-Aberdeen youngster has injury complication

Calvin Ramsay has suffered a setback following his move to Liverpool after club medics unearthed an undiagnosed injury.

By Matthew Elder
Saturday, 9th July 2022, 4:16 pm
Updated Saturday, 9th July 2022, 4:22 pm

The 18-year-old full-back completed a £5million move to Anfield – rising to £8million with add-ons – from Aberdeen last month after a breakthrough season in the Scottish Premiership last term.

Ramsay made 33 appearances for Aberdeen across all competitions in 2021-22, scoring once and providing nine assists, while he also featured for Scotland Under-21s.

He would have hoped to hit the ground running at last season’s Champions League finalists but he has yet to train with the side after manager Jurgen Klopp revealed that an injury that could cause him long-term problems if not fixed was discovered during his medical.

“Unfortunately, Calvin is now not training with us in the moment, he has a little injury," Klopp explained. “Nobody knew, we found it when he did his medical check. Until today he has no problems.

"But the medical department tells us if we don’t take care for that now, he will have a problem in the future. So, when you are that young then of course he has a long career ahead of him, so we are very responsible in these moments.

"What a player he is, what he did for Aberdeen last year, absolutely exceptional. In his age group and you know the things we need from a full-back, he is as close as it gets to the things we want and is still a kid. So we really expect a lot from him in the long term."

Ramsay is part of the Liverpool squad that will fly to Thailand on Saturday ahead of a friendly against Manchester United on Tuesday but he won't be involved in the exhibition fixture.

Calvin Ramsay has been pulled out of Liverpool pre-season training after club medics discovered an undiagnosed injury. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

