New Hibs boy Chris Mueller on Christian Pulisic influence and where he will fit in Shaun Maloney's XI

Chris Mueller has joined up with Hibs team-mates after his move from Orlando City. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

Having signed a pre-contract agreement in the summer, Mueller has finally made the move to Easter Road. A move which has been a long time coming for the 25-year-old.

The forward has had a firmly held belief that he “belonged in European football” and has only been inspired by the impact of Pulisic at Borussia Dortmund and Chelsea.

“I believe I was meant to be somewhere where they live, breathe and die football because that’s how I live my life," he told the Hibs website.

“I am actually two years older than Christian Pulisic, but we’re the same generation and what he’s done really inspires me. I think his move from the US to Dortmund and now Chelsea has been massive for other Americans.

“It shows home-grown talent than you can create a pathway from America to a top-European club. So now a lot of US talent dream of going to Europe to further their career, myself included, and thankfully the Hibs move makes that a reality for me.”

There is an excitement amongst Hibs fans at what Mueller will bring to the team with Shaun Maloney having recently taken over.

The US international has impressed in MLS for Orlando City and was seen as a coup for the Leith side.

Maloney favours a back three formation which will likely mean a place in the front three for Mueller.

“I think they’ll find someone who always gives 110-percent effort,” he said. “The fans at Orlando would tell you I play with my heart and emotion on my sleeve because I just love the game.

"I try to play as confidently as possible. I like to get on the ball and make things happen, whether that’s scoring goals or getting assists.

“I like to dribble one-on-one, in the channel, and to receive the ball in pockets of space and turning to combine with my teammates. Nonetheless I’m willing to get back and help the team defend as well because I know how important that is. I’m really looking forward to getting out there at Easter Road and meeting my new teammates and the fans.”

