Why Hibs fans should be excited by Shaun Maloney as ex-Celtic attacker tipped to compete with Old Firm

Shaun Maloney has been tipped to reach the highest level with the new Hibs boss expected to bring attacking football and compete with the Old Firm.

By Joel Sked
Sunday, 2nd January 2022, 10:14 am
Hibs manager Shaun Maloney speaks with Martin Boyle. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

The 38-year-old has won his first two games since leaving his post as assistant to Roberto Martinez for the Belgium national team to take up the role at Easter Road.

Martinez holds Maloney in the highest regard having also worked with him as a player at Wigan Athletic.

The ex-Motherwell midfielder was planning to take in the clash with Celtic before it was rearranged. He fully expects the former Scottish international to build a recognisable side in his image.

“Shaun will build a strong team, one with the mentality to compete against the Old Firm and make it a really successful story," he said.

“What you’re going to see is him getting the very best out of Hibernian’s players.

“Slowly they will become very recognisable in the way he wants them to play.

“Shaun has always been excited about attacking, making the difference in the final third. But he’s experienced enough to keep a team balanced.

“I believe the commitment, hard work and ideas of Shaun will affect every aspect of this club.”

For Martinez, it is a case of Hibs fans enjoying Maloney being their boss for as long as possible with the manager “bound for the highest level”.

“He showed by taking the Belgium job he was prepared to travel anywhere and challenge himself," he said

“He won’t limit himself. I think his coaching career has no limits either.”

