Hibs have taken on a restoration job in signing Myziane Maolida on loan, a clearly talented player who has clocked up millions in transfer fees already at the age of 24.

A product of Lyon’s reputable youth academy, he was bought by Nice for €10m, moved to Hertha Berlin for €4m and has years of experience playing in Ligue 1 and the Bundesliga. However, Maolida’s career trajectory has steadily dipped, with the nadir coming when he was left out of Hertha’s squad this season by manager Pál Dárdai. Demoted to the B team, Maolida admits himself that professional life had been tough for him. Hertha are now struggling in the second tier of German football following relegation in 2023 but the Comoros internationalist was persona non grata.

Something has gone wrong in Maolida’s journey, given that when Nice signed him in 2018, a release clause of nearly €100m was inserted into his contract. Big things were expected of him, part of a golden youth generation that included Houssem Aouar, Lucas Tousart, Maxwel Cornet and Amine Gouiri, but not guaranteed first-team football at Les Gones behind Memphis Depay, Moussa Dembele and Bertrand Traore, he was snapped up by a then ambitious Nice side managed by Patrick Vieira. He helped them to a fifth-placed finish in 2019/20.

Myziane Maolida points to the Hibs fans after scoring the leveller against Kilmarnock.

The Berlin spell did not work out and a loan back to Ligue 1 with Reims last year was not a roaring success either. But Hibs manager Nick Montgomery is known for rehabilitating lost talents. He did it at Central Coast Mariners with a certain Jason Cummings, the uptick in his game so stark that he won a place in the Australia World Cup squad. And even since his arrival at Easter Road, Montgomery has completely turned winger Jair Tavares’ fortunes around. Maolida jumped at the chance to work with Montgomery when they spoke about what he would do to get him back on track.

While Maolida’s debut against Rangers last Wednesday wasn’t much to write home about, understandably toiling with the pace of the game when given a start, his impact off the bench against Kilmarnock on Saturday was far stronger. Summoned on 57 minutes with Hibs trailing 2-0 and looking down and out, he added composure and quality to Hibs’ front line. While Joe Newell’s volleyed raker will grab the highlights reel, Maolida’s powerful finish on 81 minutes to make it 2-2 was just as important.

“It makes me happy that I gave a good performance, but I am also a little bit sad because I wanted to win the game,” said the softly-spoken striker in the press room of Rugby Park afterwards. “It was important for me to get a goal so early in my time with Hibs, it’s good for my confidence. I’m happy to score my first goal – and I hope to score many more. But the fact that we didn’t win annoys me. Winning would have made me totally satisfied."

His display is likely to earn him a starting berth when Hibs welcome St Mirren to Leith next weekend. The Hibees, sitting sixth in the Premiership and 16 points behind third-placed Hearts, are in a difficult spot with so many injuries, players away on international duty and new signings bedding in. Yet signings such as Maolida and Bournemouth playmaker Emiliano Marcondes look like improving Hibs. Marcondes, in particular, showed moments of real class and quality. He will be one to watch for the rest of the season and could link up well with Maolida.

Bournemouth loanee Emiliano Marcondes impressed as Hibs' playmaker at Rugby Park.

“It was a big opportunity for me to come here, to join a very big club in Scotland, one of the best clubs,” continued Maoilida. “And I wanted to play every game. Because I had a difficult six months before coming here, personally. I wanted to come here and give my maximum, show my quality – and score goals. Many goals. Yes, I am hungry – and I want to show my qualities. That’s why I’ve come here. I’m very happy playing for Hibs.”

His boss back in Berlin, Dardai, was hardly glowing about Maolida’s attitude in the German capital, saying he was one of the laziest players he has ever worked with. Maolida was diplomatic when asked about any problems with that particular coach. “At Berlin, it was difficult because I didn’t play much,” he said. “It’s not good for your head or your body. I just kept myself fit so there was a chance to go somewhere during the transfer market. I wanted to be ready for a move. I didn’t have a problem with the manager. But he didn’t take me into his team. So I just accepted that, kept training – and kept waiting for the transfer market to open. Now that I’m playing here, I am focused on playing for Hibs.”

Given Maolida’s travails, the goal in front of the Hibs fans was a huge moment for him. “I was so happy to score and so thankful to the supporters,” continued Maolida. “To score in front of them was very special. When the chance came, I didn’t think – I had come inside trying to help the team. I just hit it and enjoyed the feeling. It was a great sensation to see it go in. Yes, it was like the frustration being let out. It was such a good sensation to score in front of all those fans. You forget all the bad moments when something like this happens.”

