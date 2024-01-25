New Hibs signing Emiliano Marcondes compares himself to cold bowl of pasta as he reflects on Rangers debut

Emiliano Marcondes made his Hibs debut in the 3-0 defeat to Rangers at Easter Road on Wednesday. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

It is not every day that a player compares himself to a bowl of cold, unappetising pasta but that’s exactly what Hibs’ newcomer Emiliano Marcondes did in the aftermath of his debut – a defeat to Rangers at Easter Road.

But, the Dane has cooked up enough quality performances in his career to know how to ensure he becomes one of the Leith fans’ most mouth-watering players.

After a promising second-half cameo, where he hinted that he may have the recipe for success, the Bournemouth player was asked what he wanted from his loan spell north of the border.

“Obviously to play,” responded the 28-year-old who sat out the past seven months. “I want to have an important role with a great team that plays some good football.

“My agent actually said that as a footballer, when you haven't played for a long period, you are like a cold pasta dish. So, no-one wants you and you are not very interesting to eat when you haven't been playing and have been injured.

“When you are in that situation you have to put yourself in the oven and warm yourself up and that’s how I feel right now. I have to put myself in the oven and make myself edible again and make sure I’m wanted again. That is the picture I like to put in my head. I want to make sure I am a nice pasta dish that people want again.”

Admitting it could take him a few games to turn up the temperature, he was still disappointed not to mark his debut with a goal after carving out a good opportunity to get the capital side back into the game.

“Maybe I should have been a bit more composed but because it was my first game back I was maybe a bit stressed in that situation. I maybe should have gone quicker or been more composed. I’m sure it will come.

“It is still early for me to say what my role will be and how we can make the most of all the skills we have because we have quality in this squad. I feel like we are in a building phase, with new players coming in and others coming back from injury or back from internationals. So, I feel that we will see progress through the next games and I also have to remember, and others have to remember, that I have been out injured for a long time.

“I just have to get some minutes in at the beginning and build momentum and not be too excited to be back and try to play at 100kph for 90 minutes! It is just about me having a bit of patience.

