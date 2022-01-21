Martin Boyle opens up on Hibs exit and insists 'there’s no bridges burned'

Martin Boyle has insisted his departure from Hibs was amicable. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)

The Easter Road side rejected two initial offers for the winger from Al-Faisaly, involving highly-lucrative personal terms, before eventually accepting a third bid in the region of the £3m asking price set.

Reports claimed the Australia international was ‘livid’ with the situation and the possibility of missing out on a financially life-altering move, but in a goodbye message to the club and fans, Boyle insisted the parting of ways was amicable.

“It wasn’t a decision made overnight; it’s been going on for a few weeks,” he told Hibs’ website. “Ultimately, I think it was the right thing to do for family reasons and personal reasons as well. I think it’s opening up to a new adventure with myself.

“I’ve been honest with the club, and we’ve had a great relationship since I came in. Speaking to the club, to Ben [Kensell, CEO], has been fantastic and ultimately this would never have worked if we hadn’t all been honest and had that communication.

“The conversations we had were brilliant, no-one was livid as reports suggested, it was all smooth.

“They were honest with me about the valuation and because I’ve done so well here it was completely understandable.

“I think when I look back and signed that contract earlier this season, and took the release clause out, it meant that I couldn’t leave for what some would say as peanuts; that wouldn’t have been fair on the club.

“I’ve got this transfer fee for the club, which makes me feel much better about it. There’s no bridges burned, and I walk away in good spirits.

“The club have been fantastic for me, and I’d like to think I’ve been fantastic with them."

Boyle’s journey as a Hibs player began with an initial loan move from Dundee before signing permanently in the summer of 2015.

He has gone from a squad player and an unused substitute in Hibs’ 2016 Scottish Cup final win over Rangers to the club’s talisman and one of the most feared attackers in the Scottish Premiership.

“I’m sure not many people can say they’ve had a smile on their face every day and joke or clown around, but one thing for me, is when I cross that white line, I certainly gave everything for the badge and the club,” he said.

“When I first came in, I think people could say I was a wee headless chicken running about, but I matured as a player, worked hard on my game, had multiple managers and experienced players that have helped me.

“When I first came here if you’d have said I’d be here for seven, seven and a half, years, I probably would’ve laughed at you, but I’ve gone on to achieve a lot here.

“This club helped me play international football, so I have a massive gratitude for that as well.

“It feels like it’s been shorter than seven years but if you speak to Paul Hanlon or Stevo [Lewis Stevenson], I’m sure they’ve got different opinions. My time here has been absolutely fantastic.

“Hopefully in the future I can return. There’s no club in Scotland I’d rather be at.”