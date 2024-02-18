Martin Boyle makes frank Hibs admission as top-six hopes hang in the balance - 'squad depth is there'

Martin Boyle accepts Hibs need to end their eight-game winless run quickly if they are to make the top six in the Premiership.

The Easter Road club have not won in the league since beating Livingston 1-0 on December 9 and currently sit seventh, five points behind sixth-placed Dundee, who they welcome to the capital next weekend. Hibs drew 2-2 with fellow top-six hopefuls Aberdeen at Pittodrie and while Boyle believes performances are getting better thanks to players returning from international duty and new signings coming in, the Australian is aware time is running out for Nick Montgomery’s men to make their charge.

“You’re right,” Boyle admitted when it was put to him that victories are required swiftly. “I said it last week, as well. We need to start winning games. We can’t afford to be dropping many more points. We’ve got a good game next weekend to hopefully start winning.

Hibs; Martin Boyle rounds Aberdeen's Kelle Roos before making it 1-0 at Pittodrie.

“I think the squad is stronger with everyone back from international duty – and we’ve made signings. I feel like the manager has a headache now. The squad depth is there. At the moment, the boys are training well, keeping everyone on their toes – if you’re not performing, someone will take that opportunity.

“I feel like the substitutes have made a real impact over the last few games, so they’re obviously itching to get that starting jersey. Training will be tough again this week, with all the boys scrapping for that place.”