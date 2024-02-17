Aberdeen and Hibs left bewildered by refereeing calls in 2-2 draw - 'he’s poleaxed him'

Both Neil Warnock and Nick Montgomery were left frustrated by refereeing decisions during an eventful 2-2 draw between Aberdeen and Hibs at Pittodrie.

Hibs manager Montgomery believed the visitors should have been awarded a 31st-minute penalty for a handball by Nicky Devlin, while his Aberdeen counterpart Warnock could not understand why goalkeeper David Marshall was not penalised for a challenge on Bojan Miovski when coming out to punch the ball clear from his own penalty box.

The Devlin incident was checked by VAR, while Miovski required treatment for a head knock following the clash with Marshall. And neither team came away from an entertaining match with the desired three points that would help them achieve reaching the top six. Martin Boyle put Hibs ahead on 12 minutes, only for Devlin to level three minutes later. Jamie McGrath edged the hosts ahead on 51 minutes but Hibs sub Emiliano Marcondes ensured a share of the spoils on 67 minutes.

Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski collides with Hibs' David Marshall - and Neil Warnock believes a penalty should have been awarded.

On the Devlin handball incident, Montgomery said: “We thought we should have had a penalty in the first half for handball. We’ve had a lot of those given against us, but unfortunately that one didn’t go for us. I don't want to get drawn into VAR but we have a screen where we can slow it down and have a look. There were two calls for handball in the same incident and you think you might get one of them, but his arm's away from his body and it's hit his [Devlin's] arm, but I'm told it's not a penalty and it's been cleared. We just have to move on.”

Warnock could not understand how Marshall was not penalised for his challenge on Miovski. “It is two points dropped,” said Warnock. “Dear me. I don’t think we’ve got much going for us at the minute either and, hopefully, that will change. I look forward to talking to them [the SFA] next week and I hope I can have a few answers on certain decisions today. Miovski clearly gets the ball first and heads it. Yes, he’s glanced the ball has David, but he’s poleaxed him. Anywhere else on the pitch, he gets a yellow card for that. I don’t understand referees in the VAR. I think it has got to be somebody who has played the game. That is definitely a foul and should have been a penalty.”