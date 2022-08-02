Martin Boyle in line for spectacular Hibs return - Edinburgh derby, encouraging tweet, Al-Faisaly position

The club want to bring back the hugely popular winger they sold to Saudi Arabia side Al-Faisaly for £3million earlier this year.

Despite Boyle’s arrival, the club were relegated to the second tier even though they progressed in the AFC Champions League.

According to the Scottish Sun, Hibs have been working to sign the 29-year-old before the end of the transfer window with the Edinburgh derby around the corner on Sunday.

As part of the deal, the club have a first refusal option which means they are notified of any bid for Boyle, giving them a chance to match or better the offer.

The move to Saudi Arabia was life-changing for the player and his family with the money on offer. Al-Faisaly’s new season in the 18-team Saudi First Division League starts later this month.

Boyle, a Scottish Cup winner with Hibs, will likely be part of the Australia squad for the World Cup in Qatar which starts in November having started the play-off against Peru to help the Socceroos reach the tournament finals.

When he left the club he left the door open for a return, tweeting “it’s not goodbye, it’s see you later”.

Hibs want to bring Martin Boyle back to the club. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

Last month Ron Gordon spoke about Boyle.

"The situation with Martin Boyle was one that we weren't looking to do but at the end of the day we want to support Martin,” he said.