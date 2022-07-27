Hibs owner Ron Gordon addresses Martin Boyle situation, Morton 'embarrassment', and current squad strength

The popular Australian international left a void in the line-up when he left for Saudi Arabia last term but Al Faisaly’s relegation has prompted hopes that he could opt for a return.

Looking to improve on and off the field, owner of the Easter Road club Ron Gordon said the decision to let him go was taken with the player’s best interests in mind.

While there were clear financial incentives for Boyle to make the switch, the club’s acquiescence was driven by their determination to become a ‘players’ club’ and not by greed.

It was also taken in the knowledge it would, temporarily at least, weaken the squad.

"Being more active in player trading was another thing we put in as a goal,” explained Gordon.

"The situation with Martin Boyle was one that we weren't looking to do but at the end of the day we want to support Martin.

"It was an opportunity for him to make some very good money, even if it hasn't turned out exactly the way he might have hoped.

Hibs chairman Ron Gordon believes the club is moving in the right direction despite a poor start to the season in the Premier Sports Cup. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)

"With Josh Doig, it's a perfect example of what we want to do with our players.”

Brought into the youth set-up Doig was given the chance to flourish in the first team under Jack Ross before catching the eye and being sold this summer to Hellas Verona in Serie A.

The move earned Hibs another bumper seven figure transfer fee but for Gordon, it is not just about the money, but part of a wider signing policy that he hopes will be able to benefit both club and players going forward.

“It's not about selling players. One of the things we had in our plan was to be a players' club; to really care for them, nurture them, and develop them.

"And we have that philosophy at HTC. We have a new canteen, a better gym, and a player-care team that wasn't there before. All these things are positive.

“Everything we're doing at the club is about making the team and the football programme better.”

Ousted from the Premier Sports Cup with only themselves to blame, Gordon was “extremely disappointed”, “embarrassed” and “upset” but he remains adamant that the club is moving in the right direction, with 85 per cent of the five-year plan that he initiated when he took charge in 2019 already done or in the process of being done.

“There have been a lot of good things in terms of football. Probably the last few months haven't been that great, and the Morton game wasn't good, but we had great runs in the cups, we had a good finish a year ago, we were in Europe again, so that was good.

“I honestly think we have a very solid squad. It's never perfect, there are areas we need to improve, but we've been very busy.

"We have eleven new players, many from other countries. There's a risk in that for a club like Hibs because they have to come in and adjust culturally; some may fit, some may not.