Shaun Maloney reveals respectful discussions held with Hibs goalkeepers Matt Macey and Kevin Dabrowski over competition for places

Matt Macey was installed as the club’s number one at the start of the current campaign but was replaced by understudy Kevin Dabrowski for the recent Edinburgh derby shut-out.

Although Macey was back in contention for the following match, at home to St Mirren, the 23 year-old Pole’s debut performance, recording a clean sheet against capital foes Hearts, earned him a second successive appearance.

But, Macey was reinstated when the team faced Rangers at Ibrox on Sunday.

“I really did push for Matt to be in the squad for the game against St Mirren. It was tight but I really wanted him to be fit.

“He trained the day before that game and I made the decision based on Kevin’s performance and Matt training just one day and I went with Kevin.

“But, once Matt was fully fit, while it wasn't a small decision to make because Kevin did particularly well against Hearts and did fine against St Mirren, and there was nothing negative about his performance, I changed it back.

“It was just that Matt has done very well for a long period and he went back to starting goalkeeper but I think what’s great is that Kevin can now be in a position to improve certain aspects of his game and he is definitely fighting for that position.

Kevin Dabrowski and Matt Macey are giving Shaun Maloney a selection headache. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)

“That is something I want in all positions, whether that’s outfield players or a goalkeeper. I think it’s really healthy to have more than one player fighting for every position.”

The Leith boss said it was important to explain that thinking to Dabrowski, who had endured a long wait for his first team chance and was in no hurry to relinquish his starting spot.

“I do that with every player, not just Kevin,” said Maloney, whose team face Arbroath in the Scottish Cup on Sunday, looking to book the club’s ninth successive quarter-final appearance in domestic cups. “When I change the team, I will always speak to the players involved.

“I just think it is best to give them exact reasons why. I think it shows respect.”