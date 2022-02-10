Hibs' Lewis Stevenson to experience a rare first as club enters 'must-win' territory

Hibs stalwart Lewis Stevenson admits he and his team-mates cannot contemplate defeat in Sunday's Scottish Cup tie at Arbroath. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

As the 34-year-old prepares to play at Gayfield for the first time in his career, he knows it is likely to be an occasion to be endured rather than enjoyed.

“We just have to win it,” says Stevenson of Sunday’s Scottish Cup fifth round tie against Championship leaders Arbroath. “It might be dirty, it might be a horrible win, a 1-0 scraped win, or we might play really well. But all we're focusing on is getting a result.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I've never played up there, not even in pre-season, but you'd be surprised at how many grounds I haven't played at.

“Arbroath are flying, they score a lot of goals, and it's going to be a battle. I totally get that it’s a game where people fancy a shock, I’m sure that’s why it’s live on the telly.

“It's a must-win game for us. Nothing else matters apart from this game and it will maybe take our mind off the league for a wee bit, being able to focus on the cup. We just need to roll the sleeves up and start taking our chances.”

Hibs’ poor run of form continued with Wednesday’s 2-0 defeat against Rangers at Ibrox which saw them slip out of the top six in the Premiership. The scrutiny on new manager Shaun Maloney is intensifying but Stevenson insists responsibility falls on the players to turn things around.

“We're in a bit of a hole and the only ones who can get us out are the ones in the dressing room,” he added.

“We've got a fight, a dogfight on our hands but it's only us that can get us out so there's no point complaining or moaning about anything.

“There are little things that aren't going our way right now – spells in games where we are playing really well and then a five-minute lapse in concentration and we're getting punished. It's hard to take but the manager has great ideas and we all need to stick with it.

“I'm sure it's going to come good, everything's going to click, and we'll start climbing the table again.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.