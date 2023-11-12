Lewis Miller spills truth on Hibs-Kilmarnock afters as 20 hours with Martin Boyle awaits - 'I presume he has upgraded'

Hibs' Lewis Miller is involved in an altercation with the Kilmarnock players after the 1-0 victory at Easter Road.

As often happens before one heads off on their travels, Lewis Miller was the recipient of a card. It was just not the sort he wanted.

The clock was ticking down towards 5pm on Saturday evening and Hibs had held on against Kilmarnock to record their first league victory since September. But all was not sweetness and light. Opposition players were not seeking Miller out to wish him bon voyage before he travels home to Australia, where he is set to make his maiden appearance for the Socceroos in his home country. Instead, it looked as if some Kilmarnock players wanted to wring his neck.

A card – the kind that is coloured yellow, and small enough to fit in a referee's hip pocket – was brandished in the competitive Miller’s face after the contretemps. The full-back had simply been reiterating what the score was by making a "1-0" gesture with his fingers. Well, it had been a long time since that decisive goal was scored. Maybe the Killie players needed a reminder.

Josh Campbell scored the only goal of the game in Hibs' narrow win over Killie.

Josh Campbell stroked the ball past visiting goalkeeper Will Dennis nine minutes before half time after some thrilling play from Martin Boyle that involved composure as well as speed. Hibs held out a precious and just-about-deserved victory. Not even a booking, the feisty Miller's sixth of the season, was going to spoil things.

By the time you read this, the defender will be en route to Australia. Indeed, he might already have landed provided he survives over 20 hours sitting next to Boyle, his international as well as club team-mate. "I assume we will be sitting next to each other unless he has upgraded himself to first class, which I presume he has," smiled the 23-year-old. Australia are scheduled to play two vital World Cup qualifying games but one in particular will receive global attention.

After facing Bangladesh in Melbourne later this week, Miller and his international team-mates will head to Kuwait to take on Palestine. The game has been moved due to the Israel-Hamas war and will take place amid heavy security. Perhaps wisely, Miller stuck to the sporting context. "We just need to make sure we win and carry on the form the Socceroos have been showing in the last few years," he said.

One thing is certain, Miller will give the opposition no quarter. That appears to be guaranteed whoever he is playing. He was involved in the incidents that led to Aberdeen full-back Jack MacKenzie being sent off with 16 minutes left of last weekend’s Viaplay Cup semi-final. Miller is clearly someone who likes some ‘afters’.

He knew some stern words were likely to lie in store from Nick Montgomery, the manager with whom he has been reunited with at Hibs. The pair first encountered each other at Central Coast Mariners and have a tight relationship. "He's like my dad to be honest," said Miller.