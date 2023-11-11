Josh Campbell scores the Hibs goal that earned a 1-0 win over Kilmarnock. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)

Seven days on from their Hampden heartache, three days on from the loss of another lead at St Mirren, this was a test of Hibs’ mettle, all right. Even more so when they only went and scored the opening goal through Josh Campbell after brilliant play from Martin Boyle.

A sense of fatalism hung over Easter Road. It was going to happen again, wasn’t it? Hibs were going to blow it. It was only 37 minutes in! Too early to go 1-0 up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Well, the good news for their fans as well as manager Nick Montgomery, who surely deserves some fortune, is that they saw it out. Hibs were not great - strangely, it was probably their worst performance of a relentless, exacting week. But then Kilmarnock were also poor and found it hard to get going in a game that isn't going to live long in anyone’s memory.

Hibs' Lewis Miller and Kilmarnock's Marley Watkins have a heated exchange at full time. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)

The visitors had just one shot on target and that came right at the end as Easter Road held its breath. Kilmarnock rued the absence of key striker Kyle Vassell due to injury. They were further hampered by substitute Innes Cameron suffering a hamstring strain in the warm-up, meaning a late change to the teamsheet. It reduced manager Derek McInnes' options late in the game as his side pushed for an equaliser.

That they never got it said a lot for his own team’s shortcomings in the forward area and also shone a light on some dogged defending from Hibs.

This was the epitome of an ugly win, one the hosts were so badly in need of. A lot has happened since a 2-0 win over St Johnstone in September, which was the last time their fans had celebrated three points. Now the trick is to win on the road. They play in-form Dundee after the international break.

So much rested on this at the end of a traumatic week. Boy, the natives were edgy. Understandably so. Hibs had recently thrown away a two-goal lead against Ross County while travelling fans had looked on aghast as St Mirren plundered a point in midweek. And then there was that cup semi-final, when Hibs did everything bar score before being speared on the counter-attack by ten-man Aberdeen.

They needed some balm. And this was it. But they had to work for it. The fans had to work for it. Poor David Marshall got it in the neck a couple of times for not recycling the ball quicker in the second-half. Some fans seemed to think that another goal was vital if Hibs wanted three points. Not that a two-goal lead is a guarantee of anything, as they know to their cost.

In the end, it was not required. Few, other than Kilmarnock supporters, could begrudge them some relief. No wonder Montgomery could barely bring himself to leave the pitch having completed a lap of the field as fans, players and manager engaged in a mutual appreciation parade. No wonder the excellent Lewis Miller lost his mind somewhat after the final whistle as he taunted Killie players with a “1-0” gesture. There was pressure on Hibs, no question.

The hosts survived some fraught moments late on, including a near-post flick from Killie substitute Rory McKenzie that Marshall had to shoot out an instinctive hand to save.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Hibs defended stoutly enough and the decisive passage of play remained eight minutes before half-time when Boyle switched on the afterburners and left at least three opposition players trailing in his wake in midfield.

They say he tends to go down too easily. Indeed, there was one incident here where he was accused by the away fans, who felt he hit the turf too easily when challenged by defender Stuart Findlay while shaping to shoot 18 minutes in. No penalty said referee David Dickinson and the VAR team were not minded to get involved.

Boyle could easily have gone to ground after Liam Donnelly had a nibble as he sprinted towards goal but kept his balance and maintained his composure before executing a smart-lay off to his right for Campbell. The striker still had a bit to do and finished well through Will Dennis’ legs.

Dylan Vente might have ensured a bit more comfort shortly afterwards but his header from Jordan Obita’s fine cross was a little too deliberately placed and did not have the loop required to beat Dennis.

A Jair Tavares screamer was tipped past by the ‘keeper in the second half. Try as they might, Hibs could not make the final few minutes slightly less nerve-racking for the faithful. But hosannas rang out as they secured what they wanted – and so badly needed – in the end.

Hibs: Marshall 6, Miller 7, Fish 6, Bushiri 6, Obita 6; Campbell 8, Newell 7, Levitt 6 (Jeggo 67 - 3), Tavares 6 (Stevenson 90 - 1); Boyle 7, Vente 5 (Youan 55 - 4).