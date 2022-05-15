David Gray makes Hibs intentions clear as club close in on new manager

Hibs caretaker manager David Gray on the pitch with his daughter after the 4-0 win over St Johnstone. (Photo by Paul Devlin / SNS Group)

Hibs are closing in on an appointment with former Sunderland boss Lee Johnson and ex-Malmo gaffer Jon Dahl Tomasson the two frontrunners for the role having both been interviewed for the vacancy last week.

Gray, who stepped up from his position as first-team coach to take over the reins for the final five matches of the season after Shaun Maloney was sacked in April, is not in the running but is keen to remain part of the coaching staff going forward.

“That will be decided by the new manager and the direction the club wants to go in,” said the 2016 Scottish Cup hero.

“Myself and Eddie [May] were asked to do a job until the end of the season which is now done.

“I’m comfortable with the situation in terms of where I want to be. I love working for the club, I really care about it so given the opportunity I would be desperate to stay.”

James Scott scored a second half hat-trick for Hibs and Gray is unsure whether the on-loan Hull City striker will return to Easter Road next season.

“Credit to him, to get a hat-trick today is great for him personally," he said. “He will say himself he’s had a frustrating season and not played as much as he would have liked.

“But whether he is here next season or not that will be between him, the club and the new manager.”

Paul McGinn was also on target as Hibs finished an otherwise disappointing season on a high.

“In terms of scoreline and reaction from Tuesday night and the way the season has gone, the frustration we have spoken about all season, it’s as positive as it can be and gives the fans something to go away feeling good about,” Gray added.

“Everyone needs to go away and reflect now. Press reset and come back in a better place knowing where we were this season is not good enough.