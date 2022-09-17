Lee Johnson insists 'exceptional' Hibs midfielder can be like Frank Lampard

Hibs manager Lee Johnson gives his squad the thumbs up during the 3-1 win over Aberdeen. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)

Campbell took his goal tally for the season to five with two second-half strikes sealing victory over the 10-man Dons after Martin Boyle’s penalty-kick, which resulted in a red card for Liam Scales, cancelled out Luis Lopes’ opener for the away side.

Hibs manager Johnson hailed the 22-year-old academy graduate as an “exceptional” performer as Hibs claimed back-to-back wins in the league for the first time since December and leapfrogged Aberdeen to go fourth in the table.

“Josh is one of the first names on the team-sheet. He trains well every day, is a very fit player and a great lad,” said Johnson.

“I think simplifying his game is important so he can be that Frank Lampard-type character – fewer touches, more in the box and getting up with the front man.”

Campbell’s double made up for an error of judgement early in the second-half when he failed to square to debutant Mykola Kukharevych for a tap-in.

“He should have squared to Myko one time and if I was him I’d be getting Josh round the throat because it was an open goal!” Johnson added.

“But he was there again, you have to be in there to take your chances and miss your chances.

“He’s been exceptional. He’s a young man who has come through the academy and that’s what we’re looking for."

Hibs ran out deserved winners in the end to leave Johnson delighted – although he bemoaned his side’s slow start to the match.

“We had a difficult start, conceding so early, it was a poor setup and the sort of thing that frustrates you as a manager,” he said.

“You do all the work but there was a lack of communication and naivety there, although it was a great finish.

“We were convincingly the better side in the first half, lacked a little bit of quality and composure in the final third but we certainly earned the opportunity for the penalty and I felt we could have had one earlier for a handball.