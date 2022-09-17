Ryan Porteous accused of 'blatant cheating' as Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin lets rip at Hibs defender

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin has a word with Hibs defender Ryan Porteous after his side's 3-1 defeat at Easter Road. (Photo by Paul Devlin / SNS Group)

Porteous was involved in a controversial moment on the stroke of half-time as a bout of wrestling in the box with Liam Scales ended with Hibs being awarded a penalty, and the Dons defender being sent off after a second booking.

Hibs went on to claim all three points but Goodwin was left engraged by the antics of Porteous, insisting that he had conned the referee, and revealing that he had warned his players about the Scotland centre-back before the match.

“I told him to his face after the game. what I thought of him,” said Goodwin. “He knows, he was laughing about it. He celebrates winning penalty kicks like he has scored a goal. He’s a good player, he’s got his international recognition. But I don’t know how people can be fooled by it continuously. If VAR was there that penalty wouldn’t be given.

"I don’t know what Liam Scales can do when Ryan Porteous grabs him in a headlock and drags him to the ground.

“And I don’t know how many times the boy Porteous can get away with that kind of stuff because we are telling our players midweek to be careful with him in the box, be careful with him at set plays, try not to touch him because he will go over. I actually had a laugh and joke with the referee prior to the game, again to make him aware of it.

“Unfortunately just on half-time he was sucked in hook, line and sinker, bought it and it ends up with us having to play 45 minutes with a man less. Eleven v 11 is hard enough. To play with 45 minutes with a man less against a team like Hibs, with the quality they have in forward areas, is virtually impossible. We couldn’t see it through.”

Goodwin says the introduction of VAR can’t come soon enough but he also believes full-time referees would make a difference.

“Roll on VAR I suppose,” added the Aberdeen boss. “There’s got to be an argument for full-time referees as well. We’ve got to be one of the only top leagues in Europe still kicking about with part-time referees.

“So let’s find the money to make it a full-time job and they can sit there like we do as professionals and really analyse the game, good bad and ugly. I don’t know when they get the opportunity to do that.

“Maybe they can look at some of the players who are going to be involved and have those things in the back of their mind, because we showed our players a number of instances where Porteous has won penalties like that in the past.