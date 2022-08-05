Lee Johnson gives big Martin Boyle Hibs update as Chris Cadden lands new deal

The 29-year-old Australia international joined Saudi Arabian outfit Al Faisaly in a lucrative deal in January but is open to a return to Easter Road after suffering relegation with his new side at the end of last season.

Johnson confirmed that Hibs are keen to re-sign their former talisman and that talks are continuing to take place, but admitted that it will take a significant financial outlay to secure a return for a player who departed for a £3million fee seven months ago.

“Certainly, there’s open dialogue between the clubs from what I hear but dialogue doesn’t necessarily equate to a signing,” said Johnson. “We’ve got dialogue over four or five players at the moment because we’re still active in the market.

“Of course we’d love to bring Martin here. It won’t be cheap, it would take big investment from the ownership to be able to do that.

“What the club has done is put ourselves in a position where if Martin ever becomes available, we’re at the front of the queue. (Al Faisaly) have got to want to move him on and at the moment we just don’t know the full facts on that.”

Hibs also announced on Friday that the versatile Chris Cadden has signed a new deal. The 25-year-old initially moved to Easter Road in January 2021 on a two-and-a-half-year contract and he has now extended his agreement by an additional two years until the summer of 2025.