Why former Hibs midfielder and Scotland star John McGinn has been appointed captain of Aston Villa

John McGinn is Aston Villa captain this season.

McGinn has been appointed the new captain of the Villains by manager Steven Gerrard, who has decided to strip defender Tyrone Mings of the armband and give it to the former St Mirren and Hibs midfielder.

McGinn has become a fans’ favourite and a key part of Aston Villa’s midfield since his move for just £2.5million from Hibs to the Midlands in 2018 and Gerrard explained why it was an easy choice to hand extra responsibility to the 27-year-old.

“I always wanted to name a full-time captain and I wanted that to be my captain and my decision,” said Gerrard.

“I analysed the group really closely on and off the pitch and I am really and content with my decision to go with John McGinn.

“He is universally respected, he has been around the club for a long time, the fans adore him and everyone around Bodymoor [the club’s training ground], everyone around Villa Park, have got major respect for John, his peers have, he plays with consistency, he is my type of player and that is a few reasons why I decided to go with him.”

After an initial upturn in results following Gerrard’s autumn appointment from Rangers, Villa slumped in the second half of last term and eventually finished 14th.

They have signed Philippe Coutinho on a permanent basis and added Boubacar Kamara, Diego Carlos and Ludwig Augustinsson to their squad and Gerrard is looking upwards.

“We’re very much looking forward and trying to improve our league position and finish in the top half, we want to have positive cup runs as well,” Gerrard said in his pre-match press conference ahead of the trip to newly-promoted Bournemouth.

“We want to try and make our fans happy. We’ve had a smooth pre-season, the application has been superb but now it’s for real.