Zidane, Ronaldinho, Rivaldo: the Hibs Euro-trotter who bucked trend as a kid

Canadian grew up watching some famous European nights - now he wants to keep savouring them as a player

In a part of southern Ontario where ice hockey is a religion, basketball is a growing influence and baseball remains capable of generating major-league interest, there can’t have been many kids rushing home from school to catch mid-afternoon Champions League kick-offs on Canadian or American TV. But Junior Hoilett was that little boy.

Finally being able to play in European football, then, means a great deal to a 35-year-old Premier League veteran who has already done a great deal in the game. He speaks with an almost child-like glee as he recalls those school days.

His love of the game nurtured by dad David, who would record Arsenal games in the hope of turning his boy into a Gunners fan for life, Junior now passes on this fascination with football to the next generation. His own nine-year-old son, Kylan, is a regular at Hibs games – and even an occasional presence at training, when holidays allow.

Junior Hoilett hopes facing Legia Warsaw won't be his last European adventure with Hibs. | SNS Group

Hoilett, recalling those formative years in a commuter town just outside of Toronto, said: “Growing up as a kid you watched Champions League and other European games. Of course you're aware of it and you want to play at the biggest stage and test your ability against the best teams at the highest level. To be able to put yourself in a position to play in a group stage is every kid's dream to play at the highest level.

“I used to rush home after school to try and catch some games. It would be 2.45 pm kick-off back home. I remember back in the day there was always Real Madrid playing in the finals. I can't remember which exact game but I remember watching Real Madrid and Barcelona.

“For me it was Zidane and Ronaldinho. I always kept an eye on them. Rivaldo was always someone that caught my eye, too. Those were my days.

The video recorder was always on in the Hoilett household

“My dad is a massive football fan. He used to always record games and watch it back. Sometimes we couldn't catch it live so we had to record it and watch it back. He was a big Arsenal fan and converted me to an Arsenal fan watching Thierry Henry and Denis Bergkamp back in the day.”

The former Blackburn, QPR, Cardiff, Reading and Aberdeen attacker, signed on a one-year deal at the start of last season, took his time over the summer before agreeing to return for one more campaign with Hibs. The lure of playing in Europe was obviously strong.

Hibs head to Warsaw this week trailing Legia 2-1 in their UEFA Conference League play-off following last week’s loss at Easter Road. Having lost narrowly to Midtjylland in the Europa League before knocking out Partizan Belgrade in the third qualifying round, David Gray’s men travel with confidence.

Junior Hoilett speaks to the press ahead of Hibs' second leg in the Polish capital. | SNS Group

Admitting it all feels that little bit more special because he knows this may be his last crack at continental competition, Hoilett said: “Of course. When you're at the age of 35 you go into every day just to enjoy it and give your all.

“Even today in training, days like this, go out there and try and enjoy it. Work your hardest not only to improve the team and me but the individuals and youngsters to try and give them feedback to help them progress and do better. Try and give back my knowledge to help the group.

“I knew I wouldn't probably get another chance to play European football so that played a big factor (in signing). To have a chance to make it into group stages and experience these games was a massive contribution for me.

‘You want to be part of nights like this’

“You grow up playing football and that's all you know. You always want to be a part of nights like this, sell-out crowds and try to help the boys get results. That's a massive boost or achievement for anybody that wants to play the game to play at the highest level.

“Before I signed to Hibs I didn't really have that (Europe) in the back of my mind. But of course you want to try and play at the highest level and tick that box off.

“When that opportunity came around of course you can't refuse it. Like I said, the boys worked hard to get here. To have a one-off game to get us into the group stages is massive for the club and for each individual here.

Junior Hoilett and his son have been blown away by the atmosphere on Euro nights at Easter Road. | SNS Group

“To be able to play in the European group stage would be a massive achievement for me. It's something I always wanted to experience.”

Explaining how it’s felt to have young Kylan in the stand for the last couple of European games, dramatic extra-time affairs that had everyone in attendance hyped to the max, Hoilett said: “Yeah, he loved it. He came to the last two games so he loved it. He loved the atmosphere after the game.

“He came home chanting the songs from the fans - and especially with the excitement going into overtime as well. He loved it. It was great for him to experience that in the crowd and be a part of it; that was something he won't forget. Of course he’s a Hibs fan. My dad is trying to get him into Arsenal as well. But it’s Hibs first!”

Hibs travel to Poland with hope

Hoilett believes Josh Mulligan’s late goal in the first leg this week means Hibs will carry some momentum with them to Warsaw. And he can’t wait to see the 1700 travelling fans whipping up a storm of support in the Polish Army Stadium.

“They give us that extra boost going into games to hear them chanting and giving us the support needed to push us through that final stage,” said the experienced Canadian international. “That could make a big difference in us getting the result we need to progress. There'll be a massive part and if they can bring the noise that'll be very helpful.

“To get the goal back in the first game, to give us a chance in the second leg was a massive boost. Going into the second leg, it was a massive boost of our morale as well. It gave us confidence going in there, knowing that we could go get a result.