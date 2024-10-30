What channel is Ross County v Hibs? TV and live stream details plus team news, referee and VAR

How to watch Ross County v Hibs

Hibs travel to Ross County on Wednesday night looking for the elusive win that will relieve the pressure on embattled head coach David Gray.

The Easter Road side are bottom of the William Hill Premiership table after collecting only six points from their opening nine league fixtures. The tendancy to concede late goals has been a halmark of a disappointing campaign so far with the loss of an 87th minute equaliser against Hearts in the Edinburgh derby on Sunday providing the latest setback.

Their late fragility also saw Hibs let victory slip from their grasp in the closing few minutes of recent matches against Dundee, Kilmarnock and Dundee United.

Hibs appointed Gray in the summer following his fourth spell as interim manager after parting company with Lee Johnston towards the end of last season. The former club captain has the backing of the Hibs board for now but results will need to improve to get the supporters back onside.

Ross County, meanwhile, are looking for consistency as they aim to capitalise on home advantage again. Don Cowie’s Dingwall side beat Kilmarnock 2-1 on Saturday to move within a goal of the top six.

Ross County host Hibs in the William Hill Premiership at the Global Energy Stadium in Dingwall. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group) | SNS Group

Ross County v Hibs match details

The William Hill Premiership fixture takes place at The Global Energy Stadium, Victoria Park, Dingwall on Wednesday, October 30, 2024. Kick-off is 7.45pm.

Ross County v Hibs TV channel

The match has not been selected for live TV coverage. Match highlights will be broadcast on Sportscene on BBC One Scotland at 10.40pm.

Ross County v Hibs live stream

A live pay-per-view stream is available via Ross County TV costing £12.99. You can purchase the PPV here.

Ross County v Hibs team news

Eli Campbell returns from suspension for Ross County but Charlie Telfer is still banned. Will Nightingale (knee), George Harmon (ankle) and Max Sheaf (thigh) remain out.

Hibs welcome back captain Joe Newell after suspension and Nicky Cadden is set to return from injury. Chris Cadden (thigh) is likely to miss out again along with long-term absentee Kieron Bowie (hamstring).

Grant Irvine is the match referee with Nick Walsh on VAR duty.