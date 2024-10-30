Hibs star opens up on staying 'disciplined and controlled' 170 miles from home

Defender walked derby tightrope after red card last time out

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hibs’ quest for Premiership wins continues on Wednesday night, 170 miles away from home as they make the long journey north to Dingwall.

With just one league victory all season and currently bottom of the league, Hibs require three points to relieve some of the pressure on head coach David Gray. Taking down seventh-placed Ross County would also haul the Staggies closer towards them - defeat would leave Hibs trailing the Highland side by seven points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another late goal concession cost Hibs a win on Sunday against Hearts in a 1-1 Edinburgh derby draw. That trait is costing Hibs dearly at present, although they did manage to avoid a third consecutive red card despite one of their defensive midfielders picking up a yellow card just four minutes into the clash with the Jambos.

Nectarios Triantis and Hibs face Ross County on Wednesday night. | SNS Group

Gray has lambasted individual mistakes from his team - including red cards for Nectarios Triantis and Joe Newell in recent defeats by Motherwell and Dundee United - and his heart would no doubt have been in his mouth when Triantis floored Hearts’ Yan Dhanda to earn a caution early on in the derby.

A credit to the 21-year-old Sunderland loanee is that he managed his game diligently from then on, avoiding further permanent punishment from referee Don Robertson. Triantis admits criticism from Gray was fair for his second yellow card against the Steelmen earlier this month.

“It's something that I'm trying to get better at obviously and it's something that's not great as a player, getting cards especially early on,” said Triantis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I'm not going to comment on the reffing but I think it's something that I can learn from. I’ve just got to stay disciplined and controlled, which I thought I'd done for the rest of the game.

“That's what I've been trying to ask myself. It's just particular actions and decision-making which you have to get right and you are on a course so you do have to be careful at times, but you do have to learn from those things.

“It was fair criticism. Not so much criticism, just a learning point for myself being a young player. What that red card can have an effect on the game and as you saw we conceded after that so I take full responsibility with the red card because it's my actions. I'm just looking forward to the next game now that I'm back.”

Triantis is keen to repay Gray’s faith in him after persuading the Australian to return to Hibs after last season’s loan spell.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He's been really good to me, he was a big part to why I came back here,” said Triantis. “Obviously I do really enjoy being at Hibs, but the gaffer did have a part to play and I'm really enjoying being under him and I think the team is as well. I don't think the results are a reflection of the time it's been so far under the gaffer and hopefully things can change soon.

Triantis was booked early on in the derby. | SNS Group

“He was the assistant coach so he was still very influential even last season so I sort of just carried on when he took over the main role. “

Triantis has been converted from a centre-half to a defensive midfielder at Hibs and the former Central Coast Mariners player sees his future in that position.

“It's good to have that flexibility and versatility obviously as a footballer,” added Triantis, “especially with the modern game, everyone rotating and having that sort of understanding of two roles is a good thing to have personally. But I think moving forward I see myself more as a holding midfielder.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad