How to watch Hibs v Partizan Belgrade for free

Hibs will look to complete the job when they take a two-goal lead into their Conference League third qualifying round second leg against Partizan Belgrade on Thursday.

David Gray’s side claimed an excellent 2-0 win in Serbia last week thanks to a Martin Boyle double which saw the Australian international surpass the 100-goal milestone for the club.

A place in the play-off round against the loser of the Europa League tie between Legia Warsaw v AEK Larnaca awaits Hibs if they can hold onto their advantage on home soil, with Larnaca 4-1 up from the first leg.

Partizan arrive in Edinburgh looking to avenge last week’s loss, where they were forced to play with 10 men from the 34th minute following the red card shown to defender Vukasin Djurdjevic.

The Serbs recovered from the defeat to inflict a 7-2 defeat on Napredak in their domestic league on Sunday while Hibs threw away a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 at home to Kilmarnock.

Hibs host Partizan Belgrade in the second leg of the Conference League third qualifying round at Easter Road on Thursday night. | SNS Group

Hibs v Partizan Belgrade match details

The Conference League third qualifying round second leg fixture takes place at Easter Road on Thursday, August 14, 2025. Kick-off is 8pm.

Hibs v Partizan Belgrade TV channel

The match will be shown live on the BBC Scotland channel. Coverage gets underway at 7.45pm.

Hibs v Partizan Belgrade live stream

The match will be streamed free-to-air on the BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website.

Hibs v Partizan Belgrade team teams

Hibs expect to have Nicky Cadden fit and available following a hamstring injury. Scotland striker Kieron Bowie has also been passed fit despite limping out of the 2-2 draw with Kilmarnock at Easter Road on Sunday. There is a doubt, however, over midfielder Jamie McGrath, who injured his knee at the weekend and will require a late fitness test.