Hibs count cost of 'hugely frustrating' game inspired by teenager's wonder goal

Hibees let two-goal lead slip against Killie

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

David Gray lamented Hibs’ drop-off in performance after they let a two-goal lead slip in “a hugely frustrating” 2-2 draw with Kilmarnock.

The Hibees looked to be in command after Rocky Bushiri and Elie Youan – on his first start since December – put them two up within the opening half-hour. But Killie hit back just before the break through Liam Polworth and then 18-year-old Ben Brannan volleyed home a spectacular equaliser in the 48th minute.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was hugely frustrating, but certainly a game of two halves in terms of our level of performance as well,” said manager Gray. “We started the game really well and for 44 of the 45 minutes in the first half I thought we were very good and dominated the game.

Jamie Brandon and Kieron Bowie collide during Hibs' 2-2 draw with Kilmarnock. | SNS Group

“But we lost a really poor goal and it just gave a little bit of momentum to Kilmarnock going in at half-time and then it’s a wonder goal to get it back to 2-2. Our level of performance from that moment on was certainly a lot lower than it was in the first half. It certainly feels like two points dropped because of being 2-0 up in the game and how dominant we were in the first half.”

Gray dismissed any notion that Hibs’ exertions in their 2-0 Conference League win away to Partizan Belgrade were a factor in Sunday’s match “No,” he said. “I think the way we started the game was everything I asked the players for. The intensity we played at, the way we moved the ball.

“If you’re not at it or you’re feeling fatigued going into the game, we wouldn’t have put in that level of performance. I do think the concentration in the second half was maybe something we need to look at. But in terms of how the players are feeling, they’re all feeling fresh.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kilmarnock boss Stuart Kettlewell praised Brannan’s presence of mind to attempt the audacious strike that brought the equaliser. “I think in modern football a lot of the time what we see is players in that scenario trying to take a touch and trying to shift it wide, but I just love that personality and that imagination to take it on and he executes it,” said the manager.