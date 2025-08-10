Hibs count cost of 'hugely frustrating' game inspired by teenager's wonder goal
David Gray lamented Hibs’ drop-off in performance after they let a two-goal lead slip in “a hugely frustrating” 2-2 draw with Kilmarnock.
The Hibees looked to be in command after Rocky Bushiri and Elie Youan – on his first start since December – put them two up within the opening half-hour. But Killie hit back just before the break through Liam Polworth and then 18-year-old Ben Brannan volleyed home a spectacular equaliser in the 48th minute.
“It was hugely frustrating, but certainly a game of two halves in terms of our level of performance as well,” said manager Gray. “We started the game really well and for 44 of the 45 minutes in the first half I thought we were very good and dominated the game.
“But we lost a really poor goal and it just gave a little bit of momentum to Kilmarnock going in at half-time and then it’s a wonder goal to get it back to 2-2. Our level of performance from that moment on was certainly a lot lower than it was in the first half. It certainly feels like two points dropped because of being 2-0 up in the game and how dominant we were in the first half.”
Gray dismissed any notion that Hibs’ exertions in their 2-0 Conference League win away to Partizan Belgrade were a factor in Sunday’s match “No,” he said. “I think the way we started the game was everything I asked the players for. The intensity we played at, the way we moved the ball.
“If you’re not at it or you’re feeling fatigued going into the game, we wouldn’t have put in that level of performance. I do think the concentration in the second half was maybe something we need to look at. But in terms of how the players are feeling, they’re all feeling fresh.”
Kilmarnock boss Stuart Kettlewell praised Brannan’s presence of mind to attempt the audacious strike that brought the equaliser. “I think in modern football a lot of the time what we see is players in that scenario trying to take a touch and trying to shift it wide, but I just love that personality and that imagination to take it on and he executes it,” said the manager.
“When you come here and find yourselves 2-0 down at the best of times, you’re in trouble, but especially when Hibs are playing the way they are, that’s carried over from last season. We could have gone under, we could have felt sorry for ourselves, but I think the players showed their personality.”
