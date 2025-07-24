Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Easter Road will be lively next Thursday when Hibs welcome FC Midtjylland to Edinburgh for the return leg of this Europa League qualifier, with the tie deadlocked at 1-1 following a competitive first leg in Denmark.

Midtjylland reached the knock-out phase of last season's competition and recently took part in the group stages of the Champions League, yet Hibs stood up to the task. Overcoming this opponent remains a big ask, but David Gray's men have a fighting chance back at what should be a sold-out home venue.

Hibs showed all the resoluteness of the team that finished third in the Premiership last term to earn a score draw. They defended stoutly and were only undone by an individual piece of brilliance from Adan Simsir with a sumptuous free-kick midway through the second half. That strike cancelled out Jamie McGrath's seventh-minute opener for the visitors - also from a set-piece - although it wasn't quite as flashy, the Irishman given assistance by a shoddy piece of goalkeeping from Jonas Lossl.

Hibs took the lead on seven minutes when Jamie McGrath, left, scored on his debut. | AP

Hibs deserved that break. They worked tirelessly all night at the MCH Arena, where more illustrious teams have crumbled. Goalkeeper Jordan Smith was solid. The back three of Warren O'Hora, Rocky Bushiri and Jack Iredale stood up to an aerial bombardment, especially from set plays, and the highly-regarded Midtjylland striker Franculino was kept in check. In midfield, Dylan Levitt and Josh Mulligan dovetailed nicely in their first match together, while wing-backs Chris Cadden and Jordan Obita put in a shift. Ahead of them, the attacking trio of McGrath, Martin Boyle and Kieron Bowie all carried their own threats. This was a proper team effort.

Midtjylland manager Thomas Thomasberg exuded confidence when this draw for the second qualifying round was made last month, saying he fully believed his team would prevail. Such bullishness may have come down a notch given how despite dominating possession, the Danes toiled to find a way through a well-organised Hibs.

Gray and his coaching staff will take great pride in the way his players executed their gameplan. In possession, they were a 3-4-1-2 that countered swiftly, dropping into a 5-4-1 without the ball. Hibs were a disciplined unit all night, and did not miss key defender Lewis Miller, who was absent due to injury.

Hibs debutants play their part

Mulligan and McGrath made their debuts and both had telling impacts. Mulligan was asked to fulfil the role so aptly performed by Sunderland loanee Nectar Triantis last season and did so. McGrath has settled into this Hibs team seamlessly too and showed his prior European experience with Aberdeen. Record signing Thibault Klidje also came on later to make his first appearance in green and white.

After enjoying what the town of Herning has to offer prior to kick-off, more than 1000 Hibs fans squeezed into the away end and celebrated joyously on seven minutes when their team took the lead. From out wide on the left, McGrath spotted that Lossl had edged over to his far post and whipped in his effort towards the other side. The ex-Huddersfield keeper could not get across in time and the ball crept over the goalline before he clawed it away.

Midtjylland took a while to settle but once doing so they displayed good composure on the ball. They probed away at Hibs, yet found no opening. In fact, the visitors had the ball in the net again on 41 minutes when Boyle scampered through on the counter, only to be denied by a tight but correct offside flag. The Australian will have to wait at least another week for his 100th goal for the club.

The Hibs players left it all out there in Herning against Midtjylland. | AP

Midtylland found another gear in the second half. Hibs were content to soak up the pressure. Thomasberg turned to his bench in search of inspiration but it was one of his starters in Simsir who eventually unlocked the door on 72 minutes. A foul by Iredale gave away a free-kick central of goal but some 25 yards out. The 23-year-old Turk expertly bent the ball over the wall and past a helpless Smith. It was a strike of real quality.

Nevertheless, Hibs remained unflustered. Boyle saw a half-chance slip away from him before making way for Klidje. The home crowd got exasperated and tempers started to fray on the pitch too, with Hibs happy to time-waste and frustrate their hosts. Smith, Iredale, Obita, O'Hora and Alasana Manneh all picked up yellow cards.

Battle will recommence next Thursday in Edinburgh. A third qualifying round date with Norwegian side Fredrikstad awaits the victors, with the losers dropping into the Conference League to play either Oleksandriya of Ukraine or Serbian side Partizan Belgrade, who won the first leg 2-0 away from home.