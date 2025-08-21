How to watch Hibs v Legia Warsaw

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hibs are 180 minutes away from securing European group stage football for the first time in their history.

David Gray’s side welcome Legia Warsaw to Easter Road on Thursday night for the first leg of their Uefa Conference League play-off. The winner will progress to the league phase of Uefa’s third tier competition, where six more fixtures await in a 36-team table for a place in the knockout stages.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hibs reached the same stage of the tournament two years ago but were unfortunate to draw Aston Villa, suffering an 8-0 aggregate defeat to the English Premier League giants. They have been presented with a more winnable tie on this occasion but will still be underdogs against Poland’s biggest club.

Both clubs have dropped down from the Europa League, with Hibs losing to Midtjylland in the second qualifying round before defeating Partizan Belgrade in their Conference League qualifier while Legia reached the Europa League third qualifying round after defeating Aktobe and Banik Ostrava, but were then beaten by AEK Larnaca to set up the meeting with Hibs.

A sell-out crowd is expected as Hibs host Legia Warsaw in the Conference League play-off first leg at Easter Road on Thursday night. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group) | SNS Group

Hibs v Legia Warsaw match details

The Conference League play-off first leg takes place at Easter Road, Edinburgh, on Thursday, August 21, 2025. Kick-off is 8pm.

Hibs v Legia Warsaw TV channel

The match has not been selected for TV broadcast in the UK, but is available to watch online.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hibs v Legia Warsaw live stream

The match is available to watch via a pay-per-view service on streaming platform Solid Sport. A match pass costs £12 and can be purchased via the Hibs Solid Sport channel.

Hibs v Legia Warsaw team news

Summer signing Jamie McGrath is back training and could return to the matchday squad after missing last week’s visit of Partizan Belgrade last week and the weekend win over Livingston in the Premier Sports Cup. Midfielder Joe Newell is the only player who remains out.

Meanwhile, Legia remain without the services of midfielder Claude Goncalves, who has missed the last two matches through injury. Fellow midfielder Bartosz Kapustka is available for selection again after serving a one-match ban in last week's clash with AEK Larnaca.

Hibs v Legia Warsaw referee and VAR

Finnish referee Mohammad Al-Emara takes charge of the match at Easter Road with Austrian official Christian-Petru Ciochirca in the VAR booth.