The Hibs summit meeting that brought change of fortunes - 'boys that I would want to go to war with'

Iredale reveals ‘honest’ talks led by Newell made big difference

Hibs defender Jack Iredale has revealed the squad’s honest summit meeting at the start of the week helped them get back on track with a 3-3 midweek draw against Aberdeen and says he would “go to war” for his teammates.

The Easter Road side were heavily defeated 4-1 by Dundee last weekend, putting further scrutiny on under pressure head coach David Gray, but Hibs scored a 96th-minute stoppage-time leveller to draw with high-flying Aberdeen on Tuesday to ease some of the pressure.

While Hibs remain on nine points and bottom of the Premiership on goal difference, Iredale believes team spirit is not an issue - emphasised by clear-the-air talks between the players, led by captain Joe Newell, in the wake of the Dens Park capitulation.

Hibs have only won once in the league all season, but Iredale feels morale is now higher than it has been as they head to Fir Park on Saturday to face Motherwell.

“In terms of character in that team, we've got leaders in there,” said Iredale, who joined from Bolton Wanderers in the summer. “I'm trying to be one myself, but we've got multiple leaders in there that we are relying on.

“I think Joey, especially as captain, has been exceptional for us this week, especially with the messages that he's given us and the way that he's led. I think his performance on Tuesday night showed that. And if we're following Joey into battle, then everyone's right behind him and the manager as well.

"Joey's a really upbeat character. He's a really positive guy. And I think that's super important. You don't want to be walking around feeling like there's a dark cloud above you. And I can imagine that he's been going through a tough time as well as captain of this club.

“But just the way that he's kept us together as a group, I think, is massive. I won't say too much, but we had talks amongst ourselves without the coaching staff in the changing room. And he led that. And then we went out on Tuesday and delivered that performance. And I think you see it live.

“Everyone reacted really well off it. We've got a little bit of momentum now. I'm looking forward to tomorrow. I think everyone's looking forward to tomorrow. But we know there's a lot of work left to be done.

Asked to elaborate on the player-led chats, Iredale added: "I wouldn't say brutal. I think it was just honest. It wasn't a crisis talk. It was just us as a group knowing that we are the ones that can get ourselves out of this position.

“But also, just to really stick together. Because that's what we have to do at this time. We have to stick together. And like I said, you've seen on Tuesday the way that the game went. Going ahead with a really strong performance at the start. Going behind twice, but then coming back from behind twice as well. You saw the reaction from everyone. I think that was just the general gist of it. It was an honest chat. Stay together and keep moving forward.