The talking points from the 3-3 draw at Easter Road

We pick out three talking points from Hibs' 3-3 draw with Aberdeen in the William Hill Premiership:

The enigma that is Elie Youan

Those who have watched enough of Elie Youan during his two-and-a-half years as a Hibs player will know that there is a talented boy packaged beneath the sullen and sometimes sulky exterior. Last season he had 21 goal contributions despite Hibs' bang average season. This term, it's been far from plain sailing for the Frenchman, who is yet to score competitively and has been blighted by injury. Then there is the racial abuse from some of his own fans.

We got a glimpse of how good Youan can be against the Dons. He was Hibs' most threatening player, getting on the ball and driving at the visiting defence. He opened his bag of tricks, used his searing pace and put in a big cross that led to Rocky Bushiri's 96th-minute leveller.

His performance was befitting of someone with a point to prove. Youan was criticised at the weekend for doing keepy-uppies while his team-mate Jordan Obita was being sent off against Dundee. Former Hibs player Marvin Bartley weighed in, calling his actions "unacceptable". Youan was named man of the match against Aberdeen and his response was a late-night Instagram post with his award and a message sent directly to Bartley's account with the words "it's not acceptable". Touché ...

Gray was pleased with Youan's contribution, saying after the match: "We had moments again tonight where he was really bright, really sharp. He's obviously difficult to play against because of the attributes he's got. I remember he had a bit of an injury at the start of the season so he's getting more minutes into his legs now and that can only be a positive for him and for the team."

Elie Youan impressed for Hibs against Aberdeen in the 3-3 draw. | SNS Group

Jeepers keepers

Gray finally lost patience with his No 1 goalkeeper Josef Bursik, whose error in the 4-1 defeat by Dundee was one too many. The Club Brugge loanee has not covered himself in glory this season and was rightly dropped. Hibs' issues in that department appear to run deeper than him, though.

Jordan Smith, a 29-year-old whose last taste of league football came in March 2021 while at Nottingham Forest, made his first Premiership start and was hardly an upgrade on Bursik. He came through the first half unscathed but his powderpuff punch allowed Nicky Devlin to put Aberdeen 2-1 ahead and while Ester Sokler's bicycle kick was a great piece of individual skill, a keeper of repute turns it over the bar, not into his own net.

Hibs have a serious problem in this department. Bursik and Smith were signed during the summer and the recruitment of both goalkeepers requires scrutiny. The club has downgraded several levels from David Marshall and Jojo Wollacott, neither of whom were especially convincing last season.

Gray will have to muddle through to January with both stoppers, or give young Pole Max Boruc a try. It will be interesting to see which route he goes down against Motherwell on Saturday.

Rangers get a boost

Facing their own travails, Rangers will take heart from Aberdeen dropping two points at the sharp end of the table. The Dons remain nine points clear in the second place of the Gers having played a game more. Philippe Clement's need every little bit of help they can get and will no doubt be pleased to have seen a veritable rival for second place concede a last-gasp leveller.

After such an incredible start, Aberdeen have showed some signs of weakness in their past two matches. The 2-1 defeat by St Mirren at the weekend was their first on league duty and they were far from watertight against Hibs. Such a menace going forward with their pace and power, there remains question marks over the stability of their defence within their energetic, aggressive approach in attack.