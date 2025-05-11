'Nothing to weigh up' - Martin Boyle in dark over Hibs future as contract deadline revealed

Striker yet to receive an offer to extend Easter Road stay

Hibs forward Martin Boyle admits he is in the dark over his future at the club going into the final week of the season.

The 32-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season and despite the Australia internationalist being one of the key men in Hibs' rise to third in the Premiership, no clarity has been given to him on what may happen for the 2025/26 campaign.

Hibs have the option to trigger a one-year extension to Boyle's deal. They must do so by May 30 amid reports that clubs in the UK and further afield are monitoring his situation.

Martin Boyle netted Hibs’ opener in the 3-1 defeat by Celtic on Saturday. | SNS Group

Boyle netted the opener in Hibs' 3-1 defeat by Celtic in the league and is sitting on 97 goals for the club across his two spells. He has made it one of his personal ambitions to hit 100 - as well as play group-stage European football next season.

Boyle was quizzed on his contract status in the wake of losing at Celtic Park and while relaxed about the situation, he hopes he has done enough to convince the Hibs hierarchy that he is worthy of another year - with head coach David Gray publicly admitting he wants his talismanic striker to stay.

"There's nothing for me to weigh up," said Boyle. "The club can trigger it if they want. I'm just waiting. It's up to them. I'm not the one that can demand contracts. That's not how football works. I'm doing what I am on the pitch at the moment. I'm doing what I'm asked to do. Score goals, assist, so I can't do much more.

"We'll see what happens with the club after these two games. I'll give my all and hopefully get that European spot that we want. As far as I'm aware, there's a clause until the 30th. That's never changed. It's in the back of my mind completely.

"The talks have been on hold. I'm not overly bothered about it. I know a lot of people would be stressful in this position, but like I say, I'm still enjoying my football. It's in the back of my head and working hard for this football club. It's not distracting me one single bit, as you can see on the pitch, so long may that continue.

Hibs head coach David Gray is keen to keep Martin Boyle at Easter Road next season. | SNS Group

"Obviously, it's a club I love, it’s close to my heart that I've been here for 10 years. So, yes, it would obviously be a shame, but that's football. Cut throat decisions like that can happen. It's out of my hands, so we'll just see what happens after the next two games.”

Asked about reported interest from Australia, Boyle added: "I’ve hot heard a thing. Honestly, like I say, everyone's been at the back of my mind. I've not even entertained anything. I know the position I'm in and the job I have to do for this club. The manager's fully aware.