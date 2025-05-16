Martin Boyle's Hibs future set in stone as Easter Road club reach decision on Australia star

In-form forward is only two goals away from a Hibs century

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Martin Boyle will be a Hibs player next season after the Easter Road club decided to trigger an automatic one-year extension to his deal.

The free-scoring forward’s contract was due to expire at the end of this month, but Hibs held the option of another 12 months and have decided to invoke it after the 32-year-old helped fire the Edinburgh outfit to third place in the Scottish Premiership with 19 goals across all competitions this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Boyle has developed into a key figure under head coach David Gray, being handed the captain’s armband in the absence of injured skipper Joe Newell, and he is also hoping to have the World Cup to look forward to next summer as Australia bid to clinch their place at the finals.

Hibs have triggered a one-year extension to Martin Boyle's contract. | SNS Group

The former Dundee and Al-Faisaly hitman is also on 98 goals for Hibs and has been open about his desire to reach a century - although a brace against Rangers on Saturday would clinch that feat this season.

On securing Boyle’s future, Gray said: “We’re delighted to extend Martin’s contract, and this decision makes complete sense for the football club.

“Boyler has been an outstanding servant to Hibernian FC and his contribution on the field has been demonstrated yet again this season with his invaluable goals and assists. Not only that, he has also stepped into the role of captain in Joe’s absence and has demonstrated his leadership qualities with extra responsibility.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Having played with him and coached him, he is the type of player that knows exactly what it means to play for Hibernian FC, and he will be a real asset for us next year.”

Mackay hails Boyle’s contribution

Hibs sporting director Malky Mackay added: “Martin has had an excellent campaign in front of goal, and he has played a key role in helping the club achieve European football for next season.

“He’s an influential member of the dressing room and has grown as a leader this season with the added responsibility of being vice-captain. Martin’s got a long affiliation with the club – his wife is the captain of the Women’s Team – and he has a young family here too, so the extension made perfect sense for all parties involved.