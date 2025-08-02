Jeers or cheers? Hibs star unfazed by what awaits him in Dundee season opener

Hibs summer signing set for early return to old stomping ground

After a whole career spent with Dundee, Josh Mulligan would be forgiven if he feels a little emotional on Sunday when he arrives at Dens Park in Hibs colours.

The 22-year-old made more than 100 appearances in six years with the Dee before cutting ties and joining the Hibees this summer, where he has already made a positive impression with his new fanbase.

Whether his old supporters afford him a nice welcome back or a few jeers remains to be seen. Mulligan was a good servant to Dundee but like fellow midfielder Lyall Cameron, the time had come to move on. Whatever happens, the Scotland Under-21 internationalist is unperturbed by his early homecoming. He has business to attend to.

Hibs midfielder Josh Mulligan in action during the Europa League qualifier against FC Midtjylland at Easter Road. (Photo by Ewan Bootman / SNS Group) | SNS Group

“I'm not fussed about that,” Mulligan said of any apprehension.” It’s just a football game, so if the crowd gives me a bit of a stick or whatever, that's fine. I'll just carry on like I'd normally do.”

What about some of his old teammates who might try and get into his head? “Nah, I don't think any of them will try and wind me up,” smiled Mulligan. “I think they'll be focusing on their game as well. I can't see any of them trying to wind me up. There could be a bit of winding up after the game, but we'll see.”

That will depend on the outcome. Hibs will be desperate to bounce back from a gut-wrenching 2-1 defeat by Midtjylland on Thursday night that ended their Europa League hopes. They also know that a strong start to the Premiership will give them the best possible chance to keep gracing the European stage.

“Yeah, it's massive,” continued Mulligan. “You saw how well the team did in the league last season. The league's really massive. It's a good run of fixtures for us, so we want to make them count.

“It's just about keeping our heads up and going again. The gaffer said that after the game. It's the first time I've been involved in the European side so it'll be new to me. I'll just need to learn as I go but I'm sure not just me but the rest of the lads will be alright. We'll keep going.”

Mulligan also has to adapt from playing for a team like Dundee, whose ambition is to avoid being sucked into a relegation battle, to the expectation level of winning most weeks for Hibs. Finishing third is very much the aim once more.