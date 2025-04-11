I was struggling at Hibs but now I'm full of confidence - and the January rumours were unfounded

25 y/o is now the Hibs player he thought he would be

Among the many success stories in the Hibs squad is midfielder Dylan Levitt, who has really come into his own in 2025.

The softly-spoken Welshman broke into the team in mid-January and bar a three-game withdrawal due to injury, he has positioned himself as one of Hibs’ main men in the centre of the park. It is a far cry from the start of the season, when Levitt was on the periphery of first-team affairs as the Easter Road men toiled for form.

Levitt scored at Ibrox last weekend in a 2-0 win over Rangers and has formed a neat partnership with fellow midfielder Nectarios Triantis, whose athleticism and strength is good foil to the 25-year-old’s technical abilities. Levitt is one of the more cultured players in the Hibs dressing room and he is approaching the form we first witnessed from the ex-Manchester United youngster when he burst onto the scene on loan at Dundee United four years ago.

“I feel full of confidence,” said Levitt ahead of Hibs’ next Premiership match against Dundee on Sunday. “Obviously that comes with the results but I feel like the last couple of weeks I've really gone back to how I pictured I would be in a Hibs team. The last couple of weeks have been really good for me personally and obviously the results have helped and the boys around me have helped as well.”

Levitt has grown week on week due to playing more often than not. “I think games comes into it massively as well,” he continued. “Match fitness is a big part of it and then winning games, you come in the following week and you're just buzzing and you can't wait for the game coming up at the weekend. So I’m full of confidence at the moment, yeah.”

Levitt freely admits that six months ago, he was struggling at Hibs. “I couldn't really put my finger on anything really,” he continued. “For me personally it was quite tough at the start of the season for me. But as any professional footballer you should be working hard on and off the pitch to try and get in the team and since January I've put myself in good stead from September, August time to kick on a little bit.

“I think it was quite tough to keep my spirits up a little bit I had things going on off the field which was helping me as well. I had a little baby (Arlie) at that time so when things were tough I used to try and rely on spending a lot of time with my family as well which was good at that moment. And then in training you have to be at it 100 per cent to be ready.

“I think all the boys at that time were still fighting to get into the team at that point but it was just about taking my mind off it a little bit when I had a baby. That was late August, I think it was a Dundee game at home. So it took a little bit of my mind off football a tiny little bit when I was there because it was a big part for me and my missus and stuff. I enjoyed it off the field so that kind of got me through a little bit.”

There had been some speculation that Levitt would move on from Hibs in the January transfer window, with Wrexham mooted as a potential destination. He refuted that notion. “No, no I didn't have anything,” Levitt explained. “All the Wrexham stuff and that I didn't really hear nothing. But like I say at that point I was kind of creeping back into the team a little bit so my mind was pretty much focused on trying to get as many games as I could until the end of the season here.”

Now shining at club level, Levitt’s thoughts are turning to international recognition. He has been capped 13 times by Wales - but the last of those came in 2022. Craig Bellamy is now at the helm as the Welsh aim to make the 2026 World Cup, yet there has been no contact - as yet.

