What channel is Hibs v Aberdeen on? TV, live stream and team news for Scottish Premiership clash
Hibs and Aberdeen do battle in the William Hill Premiership on Tuesday night, with both teams eager to pick up three points for very different reasons.
Hibs have only won one league match all season and are bottom of the league. However, should they prevail, they will leapfrog city rivals Hearts and move into 11th place.
Aberdeen lost their first league game of the season on Saturday at St Mirren, but can rejoin Celtic at the top of the table should they bounce back in Leith.
Here are all the details:
Hibs v Aberdeen match details
The William Hill Premiership match between Hibs and Aberdeen takes place on Tuesday, November 26 at Easter Road Stadium, Edinburgh. Kick-off is at 7.45pm.
Hibs v Aberdeen TV channel
The match is not being broadcast on any TV channel but is available to watch in the UK via live stream (details below).
Hibs v Aberdeen live stream
Hibs are offering a pay-per-view service worldwide. A match pass costs £12.99 and can be purchased here.
Hibs v Aberdeen team news
Hibs are without left-back Jordan Obita, who is suspended following his red card at the weekend against Dundee. Forward Kieron Bowie remains sidelined by a long-term hamstring injury. Aberdeen midfielder Dante Polvara is back in the squad after a lengthy hamstring lay-off but Pape Habib Gueye (quad) remains out.
Hibs v Aberdeen referee and VAR
Calum Scott will take charge of proceedings at Easter Road and will be assisted by Jonathan Bell and Alastair Mather. Steven McLean is the VAR.
