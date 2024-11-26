Full details ahead of Hibs v Aberdeen at Easter Road

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hibs and Aberdeen do battle in the William Hill Premiership on Tuesday night, with both teams eager to pick up three points for very different reasons.

Hibs have only won one league match all season and are bottom of the league. However, should they prevail, they will leapfrog city rivals Hearts and move into 11th place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aberdeen lost their first league game of the season on Saturday at St Mirren, but can rejoin Celtic at the top of the table should they bounce back in Leith.

Here are all the details:

Hibs face Aberdeen at Easter Road on Tuesday night. | SNS Group

Hibs v Aberdeen match details

The William Hill Premiership match between Hibs and Aberdeen takes place on Tuesday, November 26 at Easter Road Stadium, Edinburgh. Kick-off is at 7.45pm.

Hibs v Aberdeen TV channel

The match is not being broadcast on any TV channel but is available to watch in the UK via live stream (details below).

Hibs v Aberdeen live stream

Hibs are offering a pay-per-view service worldwide. A match pass costs £12.99 and can be purchased here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hibs v Aberdeen team news

Hibs are without left-back Jordan Obita, who is suspended following his red card at the weekend against Dundee. Forward Kieron Bowie remains sidelined by a long-term hamstring injury. Aberdeen midfielder Dante Polvara is back in the squad after a lengthy hamstring lay-off but Pape Habib Gueye (quad) remains out.

Hibs v Aberdeen referee and VAR