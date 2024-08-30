The chase for Dundee talisman will reach climax on busy day at Easter Road

Hibs are expected to be very active on the final day of the transfer window, with the Easter Road hierarchy keen to bring players and move some on.

Much of the focus will be on their pursuit of Dundee midfielder Luke McCowan. Hibs have so far tabled three bids for the 26-year-old, but the Dens Park outfit have not yet been tempted into selling. However, the ex-Ayr United man is in the final year of his contract and there is an expectation that Dundee will cash in on their prized asset. Celtic have been suggested as potential suitors given their need for midfield reinforcements and would be stern competition for Hibs should their interest turn into a concrete bid.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Could Luke McCowan be packing his bags for Hibs? | SNS Group

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Regardless of what happens with McCowan, Hibs will look to bring another couple of players before Friday's 11pm deadline. A new centre-half will be targeted, although it won't be Bournemouth's Owen Bevan. The Welshman is still not fully fit after picking up a thigh injury last month. They are also in the market for a defensive-minded midfielder and would also like to bring in another striker to compete with Kieron Bowie and Mykola Kuharevych.

Hibs have already made nine signings: goalkeepers Josef Bursik and Jordan Smith, centre-halves Marvin Ekpiteta and Warren O'Hora, left-sided wide man Nicky Cadden, central midfielder Hyeok-kyu Kwon, winger Junior Hoilett and plus forwards Bowie and Kuharevych. It means that the squad continues to look bloated, with a number of players available to leave should the right offers come in. Midfielders Allan Delferriere and Nohan Kenneh, as well as winger Jair Tavares, are not part of the first-team picture and would be allowed to move on should deals be struck.