Future of French forward could spark late flurry at Easter Road

Hibs’ deadline-day activity is likely to be shaped by whether any of their players depart in the next 24 hours.

Head coach David Gray, with his team currently on a ten-game unbeaten run, has signed only one player in the winter transfer window, with Gambian international midfielder Alasana Manneh arriving from Danish side OB.

Going into the window, there was a consistent message on “quality over quantity” - especially with Garvan Stewart, a new head of recruitment, parachuted in from Bournemouth. However, much of Hibs’ scouting and planning work is being done with the summer in mind, given that more than ten current players are out of contract.

Hibs forward Elie Youan is subject of a bid from Stoke City. | SNS Group

Nevertheless, Hibs remain open for business - but only if a “quality” addition emerges, in the ilk of forward Myziane Maolida, who arrived in January last year and ended up being the club’s top scorer last season.

They could also spring into action if any of their first-teamers are subject of bids, with one offer already being considered in the shape of Stoke City’s proposal for 25-year-old French forward Elie Youan.

The Potters are not the only team from the English Championship interested in the former St Gallen man - Blackburn had a bid rejected on Tuesday, while Derby County are monitoring the situation - but Stoke tabled a bid believed to be in the region of £1.5 million for Youan on Saturday and the Hibs hierarchy spent the latter part of the weekend mulling that proposal over.

Should Hibs accept the offer for Youan and the Frenchman agrees terms, then the Easter Road side may need to replenish their forward line. Martin Boyle, Dwight Gayle, Kieron Bowie and Mykola Kukharevich are the other senior forwards currently on Hibs’ books.

Youan, however, is not the only player catching the eye of potential suitors. The Scotsman has learned that there is interest abroad in defenders Rocky Bushiri and Lewis Miller, who are both out of contract at the end of the season - albeit Hibs have the option to trigger a one-year extension for Miller.

Bushiri has emerged as an integral part of Hibs defence in the past two months and the Belgian recently spoke of his desire to extend his stay in Edinburgh. Miller, an Australian internationalist, can play either as a right-sided centre-half or a right-back.

Hibs could also let some of their fringe midfielders leave. Luke Amos and Nathan Moriah-Welsh have struggled to break into Gray’s first team and Amos in particular is keen for a move away. The former QPR man joined last year but has not been able to make an impact.

Rocky Bushiri has emerged as a first-team player at Hibs. | SNS Group

Hibs have already let two midfielders depart, with Nohan Kenneh joining Ross County on loan and Jake Doyle-Hayes leaving by mutual consent. Youngster Josh Landers has joined West Ham, while Murray Johnson, Reuben McAllister and Malik Zaid have secured loan moves to Queen of the South, Forfar and Edinburgh City respectively.

Before the window opened, Hibs had explored the possibility of bringing in another goalkeeper following an error-prone start to the season by Club Brugge loanee Josef Bursik. However, the emergence of his deputy Jordan Smith since the start of December has allowed Hibs not to rush into the arrival of a keeper, with the ex-Nottingham Forest man in form and currently the undisputed No 1.