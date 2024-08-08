There will be more incomings and outgoings at Easter Road despite recent signing flurry

Hibs still plan to be active in the transfer window despite bringing in four new forward players in the past six days.

Head coach David Gray has bolstered his attacking options with the arrivals of Mykola Kuharevych on loan from Swansea City, while left-wingers Junior Hoilett and Nicky Cadden signed on free transfers. Hibs also confirmed the arrival of Scotland Under-21 forward Kieron Bowie from Fulham Athletic on Thursday, with the ex-Raith man penning a four-year contract after the two clubs agreed a fee believed to be in the region of £600,000.

Bowie's arrival takes Hibs' number of new recruits up to eight, following on from goalkeepers Josef Bursik and Jordan Smith and centre-halves Marvin Ekpiteta and Warren O'Hora. The club was widely expected to go on a serious squad remodelling operation during the summer, especially with investment from new shareholder Bill Foley. Hibs have already failed with one offer to Dundee for their captain and playmaker Luke McCowan. while The Scotsman understands that at least one more centre-half is set to arrive before the transfer window closes on August 30.

Kieron Bowie has signed a four-year deal with Hibs. | SNS Group

Asked if Hibs would still have more resources to bring in additional recruits in the wake of signing Bowie, Gray said: "We’re constantly looking to try and strengthen the squad if something comes up, and we are working hard to do that. It depends, it can change all the time. We know we need to be proactive and be ready that if something happens you are able to adjust and react to that.

"Since I’ve been on this side of the fence, the generosity from the Gordon family especially to constantly back managers, I think you can see that in terms of trying to provide players. I’ve felt nothing but support and I’m delighted with that, the structure we’ve got at the minute, especially with Malky helping as well.

"I firmly believe the process in place and the structure that’s there now gives me a real chance to be successful and gets the club to where it needs to be, which is competing at the top of the league. The backing and support from the club has been fantastic."

Hibs head coach David Gray may bring in more players. | SNS Group

Gray was once again quizzed on McCowan, who is entering the final year of his contract at Dens Park. "Luke's a Dundee player," said Gray ahead of Sunday's league match at home to Celtic. "My full focus is on getting a reaction from last weekend [a 3-0 defeat by St Mirren]."