Hibs next Europa League opponents if they defeat Midtjylland revealed following UEFA draw

David Gray’s men also learn potential Conference League fate

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hibs have discovered who they will face in the next round of Europe League qualifying if they defeat FC Midtjylland.

David Gray's side face the Danes in the second qualifying round with the first leg away at MCH Arena in Herning on Thursday followed by the return home leg at Easter Road seven days later.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The draw for the third qualifying round was made at the House of European Football in Nyon, Switzerland on Monday with Hibs among the seeded clubs due to Midtjylland’s coefficient ranking.

Hibs are battling to secure qualification for the Europa League. (Photo by VALENTIN FLAURAUD/AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

There were various possibilities for Hibs which included potential trips to Switzerland, Slovenia, Cyprus, Romania or Austria.

However, they have been handed a possible return to Scandinavia with the winner of their tie against Midtjylland having been drawn to face Norwegian outfit Fredrikstad.

Fredrikstad finished sixth in the Eliteserien last season, and are sitting eighth after 16 matches in the current campaign, but qualified for the Europa League by virtue of winning the Norwegian Cup, defeating Molde in the final. They have never faced Scottish opposition before.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Europa League third qualifying round ties take place on August 7 and August 14, with the draw for the play-off round being held on Monday, August 4.