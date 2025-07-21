Hibs next Europa League opponents if they defeat Midtjylland revealed following UEFA draw
Hibs have discovered who they will face in the next round of Europe League qualifying if they defeat FC Midtjylland.
David Gray's side face the Danes in the second qualifying round with the first leg away at MCH Arena in Herning on Thursday followed by the return home leg at Easter Road seven days later.
The draw for the third qualifying round was made at the House of European Football in Nyon, Switzerland on Monday with Hibs among the seeded clubs due to Midtjylland’s coefficient ranking.
There were various possibilities for Hibs which included potential trips to Switzerland, Slovenia, Cyprus, Romania or Austria.
However, they have been handed a possible return to Scandinavia with the winner of their tie against Midtjylland having been drawn to face Norwegian outfit Fredrikstad.
Fredrikstad finished sixth in the Eliteserien last season, and are sitting eighth after 16 matches in the current campaign, but qualified for the Europa League by virtue of winning the Norwegian Cup, defeating Molde in the final. They have never faced Scottish opposition before.
The Europa League third qualifying round ties take place on August 7 and August 14, with the draw for the play-off round being held on Monday, August 4.
Hibs must successfully negotiate three rounds to reach the league phase of the Europa League competition. If they lose to Midtjylland they will drop into the third qualifying round of the Conference League, where they have been handed a tough draw against the winner of the tie between FC Oleksandriya of Ukraine and Serbian outfit Partizan Belgrade.
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.