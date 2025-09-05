Hibs land another transfer four days after window closes as TMS issue revealed

Former Saints defender Mitchell joins for rest of season

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hibs have announced the loan signing of Charlton Athletic defender Zach Mitchell for the rest of the season.

Mitchell is a centre-half who spent part of last season on loan at St Johnstone. His performances for the Saints caught the eye of current Hibs head coach David Gray, who admitted his pleasure at strengthening his backline with the 20-year-old.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hibs and Charlton were unable to complete the deal on Monday evening due to a fault with the TMS system and therefore had to lodge an appeal with FIFA via the SFA. World football’s governing body recognised that the technical issues were not of either club’s doing and has given the green light to the loan deal.

Alex Mitchell joins Hibs from Charlton Athletic. | Getty Images

Mitchell is a product of the Charlton Athletic youth academy and has made 20 first-team appearances for the Addicks. As well as a stint with St Johnstone, he has also been on loan to Colchester United during his career.

“We’re delighted to bring Zach into the building,” Gray said. “Zach is a player that caught my eye during his brief spell at St Johnstone last season. He is a young defender with some great attributes and will add extra versatility, strength and depth to our back line.

“He is a young defender who is comfortable on the ball and has a good physical presence. We’re all looking forward to working with him.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hibs sporting director Malky Mackay added: “We’re pleased to be able to bring Zach to our club. Zach gives us extra strength in depth in our defensive options and is another talented, ambitious young player to add to the dressing room.

“I would like to thank Charlton for their support with the move and we’re all excited to work with him.”