'Ability and experience' - Hibs land post-transfer deadline signing as 28y/o arrives from England

Midfielder joins on loan after deal for striker collapses

Hibs have secured the post-transfer deadline day signing of Daniel Barlaser on loan from Middlesbrough.

The defensive midfielder arrives on a season-long loan from the English Championship side after Hibs chiefs worked late into Monday night to ensure the paperwork was processed in time.

Barlaser will not be joined at Easter Road by Birmingham City striker Lyndon Dykes, however, after the clubs were unable to agree the terms of a loan move for the Scotland forward.

Hibs have signed midfielder Dan Barlaser on a season-long loan from Middlesbrough. | Getty Images

The collapse of the Dykes deal leaves Hibs to scour the free agent market for a possible addition to their attack, as they did last year with the signing of Dwight Gayle in mid-September.

A product of Newcastle United’s Academy, Barlaser has spent the last three years playing regularly in the second-tier of English football with Boro and Rotherham United.

To date, the 28-year-old has made over 250 senior career appearances – the majority of which in the English Championship and League One, scoring 21 goals.

‘Good positional awareness’

On the signing of Barlaser, Hibs head coach David Gray said: “We’re delighted to add someone of Daniel’s experience to the middle of our midfield.

“We wanted to add another versatile midfielder to the squad, and Daniel has proved that he is capable of playing that role at a very high, competitive level.

“He has good positional awareness, reads the game well, and is calm in possession of the ball. We are looking forward to working with him for the rest of the season.”

Hibs sporting director Malky Mackay added: “There’s no doubt that we’ve been in the market for another midfielder this summer, but we’ve had to be patient and thorough.

“I am delighted to get someone of Daniel’s ability and experience on transfer deadline day and add another good character to our dressing room.