Iredale completes transfer-window business but there will be lament at not getting McCowan

It was well into the small hours on Saturday morning when the lights were switched off at Hibs’ East Mains training ground. At 12.23am, the club confirmed its final signing of the transfer window.

No, not Luke McCowan, as many Hibs fans would have wished. The midfielder has joined Celtic. More on him later. Another defender has come in after a fee was agreed with Bolton Wanderers for experienced 28-year-old defender Jack Iredale. Given Hibs’ porous outlook in their opening matches of the season, more options are required at the back.

Earlier on deadline day, Sunderland’s Nectarios Triantis returned for a further season on loan. It is understood that the 21-year-old will be deployed as a defensive midfielder rather than a centre-half. His performances there towards the end of last season were certainly more promising than what he delivered at the back, and his physical attributes should stiffen up Hibs’ midfield.

Yet there will no doubt be a tinge of regret at Easter Road that they did not land McCowan, who they courted all summer with four bids, the last of them on Friday night getting close to the £1 million mark. Ultimately, they were trumped by Celtic, who swooped late to land the in-form playmaker from Dundee. The Dens Park outfit has steadfastly held firm amid Hibs’ interest, aware that there could be a late offer from the Premiership champions. A boyhood Celtic fan and with far greater financial clout than Hibs when it comes to wages, there was little else the capital club could do to try and land their man.

Jack Iredale has arrived from Bolton Wanderers. | Getty Images

It leaves Hibs light in terms of midfield stardust, and there will be vexation from supporters as to why there was no plan B if they could not land McCowan. Still, 11 players have come in during this window, all with experience of British football. Hibs’ tack has changed this summer when it comes to transfers. Kieron Bowie and Mykola Kuharevych enhance the forward line and Junior Hoilett should add some more flair when fit. The flamboyant forward Elie Youan remains at the club and can be devastating when on his game. The guts of a competitive squad is there - and they may well use the free-agent market in the coming days.

On the arrival of Iredale, Hibs head coach David Gray commented: “Jack is an experienced centre-half and knows the Scottish game well from his time at Greenock Morton and Queen’s Park. We’ve wanted to add a left-footed defender to the first team squad this window, and he adds extra flexibility and competition for places being comfortable at both centre-half and left-back. It’s great to be able to welcome Jack to Hibs and we look forward to working with him.”