Scots tycoon Sir Tom Farmer dies aged 84

The KwikFit founder and former owner of Hibs FC died peacefully at home in Edinburgh on Friday, his family said.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sir Tom Farmer, the founder of the KwikFit garage chain and former owner of Hibernian FC, has died at the age of 84.

The Edinburgh-born businessman died peacefully at his home in the city on Friday, his family said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He built KwikFit into the world's biggest independent tyre and automotive chain, selling it to Ford for £1bn in 1999.

Sir Tom owned a majority stake in Hibernian FC for more than 20 years, selling his interest in the club in 2019. Today (Saturday), the club said it was “devastated” at the news of his death and thanked him for “everything”.

A spokesperson for Sir Tom’s family said he “touched many aspects of Scottish and UK life” throughout his long and extensive career.

A statement added: “His business career is well documented, as was his commitment to philanthropy, his many public roles and his unwavering support and appreciation for the communities and people that he lived his life within.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"More than anything Sir Tom was a family man. Born in Leith, Edinburgh, in 1940 he was the youngest of seven children. He frequently spoke of the love, care and attention that was bestowed upon him by being the youngest in such a large family.

READ MORE: Sir Tom Farmer reveals his greatest moment as owner of Hibs

"Leith provided a wonderfully supportive environment for him growing up as a child and he retained a lifelong affection and connection to the area.

"Along with his three sisters and three brothers, the siblings formed strong bonds from a young age that they continued to enjoy and cherish throughout their lives. Sir Tom had many nieces and nephews to whom he was proud to be an Uncle to them and their families.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"In 1966 Sir Tom married his dearly beloved wife, Anne. They met at their local church, St Mary, Star of the Sea, and were married for 57 years up until her death in 2023. In later years, when asked about the secret to his success he would often say it was because he 'married a girl like Anne.'

"They lived their whole married life in Edinburgh and are survived by their two children and four grandchildren.

"Sir Tom’s Roman Catholic faith was present throughout all areas of his life. He attended mass weekly in Edinburgh and enjoyed the friendship and company of many people with the Catholic community both here in Scotland and further afield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Sir Tom will be remembered by many for his deep commitment to his family, his work and his faith and for being at all times a proud Scotsman.”