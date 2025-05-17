Hibs avoiding Rangers defeat was 'fitting' as David Gray reveals plans for European destiny day

Hibs will learn Euro fate after Scottish Cup final

David Gray was grateful Hibs secured a point to complete a successful season on a positive note against Rangers at the end of an emotional week at Easter Road.

A minute’s applause for Sir Tom Farmer was held before the game. The former owner’s death was announced last weekend and the tribute preceded an eventful game where Hibs and Rangers shared four goals.

Martin Boyle headed in the equaliser in the second half on an afternoon when VAR was again at the centre of controversy. Referee Nick Walsh failed to spot the ball looking as if it had crossed the line from Nico Raskin, which would have put Rangers 2-0 up. Andrew Dallas, on VAR duties, did not intervene after Hibs went straight up the park and scored an equaliser through Kieron Bowie. The visitors went ahead in the second half through Raskin but Boyle responded 16 minutes later.

“I think it's probably fitting that we didn't lose the game today with how the season's gone,” said Gray. “It gives you that feeling at the end of the season, which the players deserve for their efforts this season. And then the special (singing of) Sunshine on Leith at the end. I'm delighted for the players.”

Gray detailed his plans next weekend as Hibs await the outcome of the Scottish Cup final between Celtic and Aberdeen. If the Pittodrie side upset the odds then it will affect Hibs, as they will not be assured group stage European football next season. They know they will be participating in either the Europa or Conference League group stages if Celtic complete the treble, as expected.

“We'll know where we are in a week's time,” said Gray. “But regardless, we still want to back ourselves even if you have to go through the qualifying round to try and get to that level. So you want to have a squad that's capable of doing that.”

He is stopping short of ‘doing a Denis Law’ and playing golf while the cup final is being played. He has already organised a morning tee time so he will be free to watch the match in the afternoon. “I'm not going to say I won't watch it, I will,’ he said. “I've actually got a game of golf scheduled before it which I'm looking forward to in the morning and then we'll catch the game in the afternoon.