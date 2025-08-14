Hibs and Aberdeen learn European play-off opposition as match dates confirmed

Austrian and Romanian sides up next for Scottish clubs

Only four Scottish clubs remain in Europe after a night of high drama in Dundee and Edinburgh.

While Hibs progressed to the Conference League play-off round with a 4-3 victory over Partizan Belgrade on aggregate, they put their fans through a rollercoaster of emotions, losing 3-2 on the night at Easter Road despite the visitors being reduced to 10 men in the second half.

It was heartbreak for Dundee United, however, at Tannadice despite a stirring effort against Rapid Vienna. Jim Goodwin’s men led 2-0 on the night and 4-2 on aggregate only to be pegged back by the Austrians before losing the tie in a cruel fashion in a penalty shoot-out.

Hibs goalscorers Kieron Bowie (R) and Chris Cadden embrace at full time after the aggregate victory over Partizan Belgrade. (Photo by Ewan Bootman / SNS Group) | SNS Group

Aberdeen and Celtic have yet to begin their European campaigns, while Rangers progression through to the Champions League play-offs ensure four clubs will be in action next week.

Hibs head for Poland

Hibs’ reward for overcoming Partizan is a Conference League play-off tie against Legia Warsaw, who drop down from the Europa League after suffering a 5-3 aggregate defeat to AEK Larnaca of Cyprus.

David Gray’s side will welcome their Polish opponents to Easter Road for the first leg on Thursday, August 21 before travelling to Warsaw for the second leg one week later on Thursday, August 28. Kick-off times have not yet been confirmed.

Whichever team prevails over the 180 minutes will progress to the main league phase of Uefa’s third tier competition while the loser will exit Europe altogether.

Hibs progress means that their intervening Premiership fixture away to Falkirk on Saturday, August 23 will now be rearranged to a later date following a request from the Easter Road club to postpone the match in line with new SPFL rules which allows club involved in a European play-off to do so.

Dons set for Romania

Aberdeen have also discovered who they will face in their Europa League play-off. The Dons secured direct entry into the final round of qualifying thanks to their Scottish Cup final win over Celtic in May.

Jimmy Thelin’s side will come up against Romanian outfit FCSB - formerly known as Steaua Bucharest - with the first leg at Pittodrie on Thursday, August 21 and the second leg seven days later on Thursday, August 28. Kick-off times have not yet been confirmed for this tie either.

Aberdeen’s domestic league match against Dundee United scheduled for Saturday, August 23 had already been postponed.