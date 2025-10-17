David Gray lifts lid on Hibs 'reset' as Elie Youan situation addressed

Hibs manager believes side are ready to turn a corner

David Gray believes his Hibs side are ready to banish a frustrating start to the season after using this month’s international break as an opportunity to “reset” ahead of Saturday’s visit from Livingston.

Hibs have won none of their last eight games in all competitions and have won only one of their opening seven William Hill Premiership matches.

The sense of exasperation around Easter Road was heightened by the fact they lost 1-0 to city rivals Hearts following the concession of a stoppage-time goal in their last outing before break.

Hibs head coach David Gray during a training session at the Hibernian Training Centre on Friday. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group) | SNS Group

“You need to quickly move on,” Gray ahead of the clash with Livi. “I think the benefit of the international break was we were able to give a couple of days off. You have a couple of days to go and reset, recharge the batteries and get all your frustration and disappointment out.

“That was my message right after the Hearts game, which was coming back in, we need to make sure that we’re hitting the ground running, not feeling sorry for ourselves, making sure we can move on quickly and seeing it as a little bit of a reset.

“It was difficult because we’ve got so many players that go away on international duty. You’re left with eight or nine players that are still here. But the training pitch has been good, the atmosphere has been positive.

“But we need to make sure we start picking up points and kicking on. We’ve got an opportunity tomorrow, a difficult game at home, and hopefully we can kick on from here.”

‘We are doing a lot right - it will turn quickly’

Hibs had a dire start to last season before an upturn in results from November onwards helped them surge to third place. With five of their seven league matches having ended in draws, Gray remains confident they will soon start winning again.

Kieron Bowie during a Hibs training session at the Hibernian Training Centre, on October 17, 2025, in Edinburgh, Scotland. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group) | SNS Group

“We need to be better in both boxes in these key areas at key times,” he said. “But we are doing a lot right, and if we keep getting ourselves into these positions, I do believe it will turn quickly.

“I’ve actually not looked at the league since the last game, but I don’t think we’re too many points behind (those in the top half). One win and I’d imagine we’d go right into the top six.”

Gray reported that his squad is in “a really good place” in terms of personnel, with Elie Youan and Miguel Chaiwa back from injury and captain Joe Newell also edging closer to a return after being sidelined since December with a groin issue.

Youan, who almost joined Legia Warsaw at the end of the summer transfer window, has not featured since late August.

“Elie’s available,” said Gray. “His ankle swelled up after the Dundee United game, so it’s frustrating that he’s had a bit of a stop-start time in terms of his injuries.