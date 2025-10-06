Elie Youan's strained relationship with Hibs fans goes on after pointed Instagram posts

Forward takes aim at supporters claiming he is feigning injury

Elie Youan’s relationship with a portion of the Hibs support remains strained after the French forward claimed some of their “hatred has crossed the boundaries of stupidity”.

Youan is currently sidelined by an ankle issue and has not played for Hibs since coming on as a substitute against Legia Warsaw in a Conference League tie in late August. He was close to joining the Polish side afterwards, but a move fell through on deadline day.

The past 18 months of Youan career have been blighted by hip, toe and ankle issues and each transfer window the 26-year-old is linked with a move away from the club. He had an angry exchange with a supporter during Hibs’ losing run last season and has taken abuse from sections of the fan base who have questioned his work ethic and commitment to Hibs, while in April he responded to a poster on social media platform Instagram who claimed he was looking for a move by writing: “Shut your mouth I’m injured.”

Hibs forward Elie Youan took aim at some of his detractors. | SNS Group

Youan was also criticised by former Hibs midfielder Marvin Bartley in November last year for doing keepie-uppies after team-mate Jordan Obita was sent off during a 4-1 defeat by Dundee. And in his latest posts on Instagram, Youan once again took aim at fans who have been critical of him.

Youan wrote: "Last season I self-inflicted a sprained toe with a crack. I had to have two injections (out from December to May). Recently, I had to be off the pitch for two weeks (left ankle swollen with fluid). Thankfully, everything went back to normal. I started training again last Monday (full week of training).

"Football for me is a passion first, all I like is having fun with the ball; thanks to God, I can provide for my family, it is a blessing. I have a question for you Hibees fans, because your hatred has crossed the boundaries of stupidity – what would be my interest in pretending to be injured, given that what a footballer loves above all is to play?"

The former Nantes forward signed off by telling any haters to “just unfollow me” and added: "It's like purchasing shoes that you don't like; doesn't make sense at all."