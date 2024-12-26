'Changed history': The Hibs reaction to seismic win over Hearts as David Gray's stock keeps rising

Hibs players party in front of jubilant away support after ending Tynecastle hoodoo

Head coach David Gray revelled in the way his Hibs players rose to the challenge of “changing history” after becoming the first Hibs team in five years to win an Edinburgh derby at Tynecastle.

Substitute Dwight Gayle netted the winner on 78 minutes after two own goals, first by Hearts’ Kye Rowles on nine minutes and then by Hibs’ Rocky Bushiri on the stroke of half time.

Hibs were well worth their victory, calling Hearts goalkeeper Craig Gordon into action on numerous occasions, and Gray lauded his players for standing up to the occasion and moving five points clear of their capital rivals.

Hibs head coach David Gray hailed his players for their derby performance against Hearts. | SNS Group

Asked if he leant on Hibs’ recent travails at Tynecastle and how long they had gone without a victory, Gray said: “I did, but I've done it in a way that I've done in recent weeks, which I'm constantly trying to challenge the players.

“History is something that's there, of course, but it's also something this squad can't affect what's happened previously. They can only look forward and try to change that history.

“I remember the last time we won here was five years ago to the day and this squad of players had an opportunity to change that. We're now looking at it as we're the last team to come here and win and the next time we come here we've got the opportunity to try and do it again.

“I think it's about creating our own history and making sure that we keep moving forward.”

Gray hailed his players’ performance and their resolve from recovering from conceding a cheap own goal just before the break and then seeing out the game after retaking the lead.

“I thought we played really well, limiting them to very few chances,” continued Gray. “Maybe we could have been a wee bit more clinical ourselves. But I thought the first half we were excellent. A couple of things they did cause us a bit of a problem in the middle of the pitch. We tried to fix it in the second half. But the biggest thing for me was the character again.

Elie Youan celebrates with the away fans after the win. | SNS Group

“To go in 1-1, having been as good as we were, especially away from home, a really difficult place, the players could have reacted in a really negative way to that. Their support got right behind them because we'd quietened them down. I think you'd only hear our fans in the first half.

“But the way the game went in the second half, I thought Hearts started slightly better without causing us loads of problems, but a lot more of the ball than maybe we would like. But we still showed that quality in the second half. I think Craig Gordon had to make more saves than Jordan [Smith], which is great.

“I thought we were well deserving of the win in the end.”

The win was a big personal moment for Gray, who last month was fighting for his job after a poor start to the season with just one Premiership win in 15 outings. He watched on with pride as his players partied in front of the jubilant travelling support at full time.

“We've underachieved up until this point in the season apart from the last few results and performances,” said Gray. “We know that and we've come under a lot of criticism, but as I've said for a long time now, I've been quietly confident that given the time we will turn this around.

“I had real belief in the group and the togetherness has always been there. I think days like today can only strengthen that. It was fantastic for the players especially to enjoy that moment with the fans.

“It's been a long time for that to come.”

The Hibs players partied in front of their own fans. | SNS Group

There was an unsavoury incident during the first half when Hibs substitute Jordan Obita was allegedly racially abused by a member of the home support during the VAR check for the opener, with Gray condemning such actions.

"There's no place for it at all and it's been dealt with,” added Gray, "The most important thing is Jordan's been on the pitch and was fantastic when he came on. So it's about making sure it doesn't affect people as much as we can. As far as I'm concerned, it's unacceptable."

Hearts were also quick to make a statement slamming such behaviour, with a club spokesperson commenting: “The club can confirm a supporter has been ejected from the stadium and arrested in relation to an alleged incident of racism.