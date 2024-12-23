Another Scottish football managerial casualty as strugglers wield axe on ex-Hibs ace after 'challenging' spell
Dunfermline Athletic have parted company with manager James McPake after two-and-a-half years in charge following a “challenging first half” to the season.
The 40-year-old former Dundee boss and Hibs defender has been relieved of his duties in the wake of back-to-back 2-0 away defeats against Raith Rovers and Morton that have left the Pars second bottom of the Championship.
Under-18 and reserve-team coach John McLaughlan has been placed in temporary charge ahead of Friday’s match at home to bitter rivals Falkirk.
“Following a challenging first half of the 2024-25 season, the board of directors of Dunfermline Athletic have decided to relieve manager James McPake and assistant manager Dave Mackay of their duties,” read a Dunfermline statement on Monday morning. “The board would like to thank James and Dave for their efforts whilst at KDM Group East End Park.
“The management duo made a great impact on arrival at the club, leading us to the League One title during a record-breaking season in 2022-23. However, this season has proven challenging, and the club board felt the need to make a change as we head into January.
“Current under-18 and reserve-team coach John McLaughlan has been asked to prepare the team ahead of Friday’s visit of Falkirk in the Scottish Championship.”
McPake’s sacking comes just 48 hours after their Fife rivals Raith Rovers announced that Neill Collins had left to take up a new role with Sacramento Republic in America. It means there are two managerial vacancies available in the second tier of Scottish football going into the festive period.
