Pars act after back-to-back defeats leave them at wrong end of table

Dunfermline Athletic have parted company with manager James McPake after two-and-a-half years in charge following a “challenging first half” to the season.

The 40-year-old former Dundee boss and Hibs defender has been relieved of his duties in the wake of back-to-back 2-0 away defeats against Raith Rovers and Morton that have left the Pars second bottom of the Championship.

Under-18 and reserve-team coach John McLaughlan has been placed in temporary charge ahead of Friday’s match at home to bitter rivals Falkirk.

“Following a challenging first half of the 2024-25 season, the board of directors of Dunfermline Athletic have decided to relieve manager James McPake and assistant manager Dave Mackay of their duties,” read a Dunfermline statement on Monday morning. “The board would like to thank James and Dave for their efforts whilst at KDM Group East End Park.

“The management duo made a great impact on arrival at the club, leading us to the League One title during a record-breaking season in 2022-23. However, this season has proven challenging, and the club board felt the need to make a change as we head into January.

“Current under-18 and reserve-team coach John McLaughlan has been asked to prepare the team ahead of Friday’s visit of Falkirk in the Scottish Championship.”

