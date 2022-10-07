That bodes well for Lee Johnson, the third manager he has had since joining Hibs but only the second he has really had the opportunity to impress due to such a lengthy lay-off.

Signed by Jack Ross in October 2020, Magennis arrived at Hibs on the back of a long period of rehabilitation from a cruciate ligament tear. He then saw off a couple of niggles and was reaching the best form of his career, adding goals to his energetic and proactive midfield performances, when he sustained a groin injury.

That required another period of recovery that was interrupted by another knee injury picked up in a bounce game. It derailed his comeback and he went under the knife but, last weekend, for the first time since September 2021, he featured in the first team.

Kyle Magennis during a Hibs training session at the Hibernian Training Centre. Photo by Craig Brown / SNS Group

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the interim, Ross was sacked and his successor Shaun Maloney came and went. Johnson, though, is hoping to reap the benefit of a fit and self-professed improved player, who should help the balance of his team and provide better supply and back up to the strikeforce as the Leith side try to make it four successive wins when they take on Motherwell on Saturday.

“It was frustrating when he [Johnson] first came in. I wasn’t able to train or show him what I could do. But when he got announced, he gave me a phone and said: “Listen I’ve heard good things, just be patient and we’ll be here for you’.

“That was massive. Other gaffers might come in and try and rush you back knowing what my performances were like last year. So it’s good to get someone who understands, the same with the rest of the staff as well.

“I knew I needed time to build myself back up and I think I’ve done that really well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“When he phoned me I was absolutely buzzing just to know he was still thinking about me and made me feel part of the team.”

It was a timely pick-me-up.

“I was more disappointed last season getting injured than any other time, I thought I was doing so well and thought I was getting to that next level - bringing goals to my game, assists, I never really had that before. It was a bit disappointing when I was in that run of form to then get injured.

“When I get a run of games hopefully I can get back there. I feel confident in training but I need to be able to get on to the pitch to do that. I’m sure I’ll be able to show that.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Showing mental fortitude to come through the most recent upset, he has had time to reflect on his game and work on strengthening his body and mind,

“I’m trying to build my legs up, get them a lot stronger. I did a wee bit of upper body as well.

“The amount of injuries I’ve had in my career, I do feel like every time I’ve come back I’ve come back stronger. Hopefully this happens again.”

A message from the Editor

Advertisement Hide Ad