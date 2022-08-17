Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 23 year-old has suffered another minor delay which could postpone that comeback by up to three weeks, but the prognosis is good and he remains hopeful of being back in training with the first team by the end of this month.

But, it is understood that the club coaching and medical staff will take a cautious approach when it comes to managing his game time after such a lengthy lay-off.

The midfielder last featured in Hibs’ victory over St Johnstone in September 2021, after suffering a groin injury that kept him idling into the new year. He then suffered knee ligament damage in a January friendly as he pushed for a place in the matchday squad.

Kyle Magennis is hoping to return to action for Hibs within the next few weeks. Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group

He underwent surgery for that in April, forcing him to write off the remainder of the season but had always hoped to be back in the fold early in the current campaign and travelled to the pre-season training camp in Portugal to continue his rehabilitation, taking on light training.

His absence in any squads since had prompted rumours of a further, potentially-serious, injury. but the club are satisfied that they will be in a position to welcome him back into the ranks sooner rather than later.

The midfielder is considered a valuable addition to the playing squad, with a style of play that is suited to manager Lee Johnson’s preferred high tempo, pressing game and he was a goal threat before suffering the knee ligament damage, netting five times in 36 appearances since his arrival from St Mirren, four of them in the opening month of last season.

That eye for goal and more attack-minded presence in the middle of the park would be an asset for the club, who are also looking forward to having the option of Demetri Mitchell’s pace on the left flank, to balance the speed and menace of the recently-returned Martin Boyle on the other wing.

In the ongoing absence of Aiden McGeady who is in the early stages of his recovery after damaging the medial ligament in his knee, Mitchell ticks many of the boxes as Johnson continues to fashion the team and the tactics.

But the 25-year-old Englishman has managed just 21 minutes of first team action this term after picking up a minor hamstring pull and is looking to make up for lost time, with a return anticipated in the next few weeks.

With little hope of adding many more new faces unless fringe players are moved on, the return of players such as Magennis and Mitchell will help address deficiencies in the squad.

In other injury updates, the club have revealed that Rocky Bushiri and Josh Campbell are both back in contention for this weekend’s match against Rangers, while Lewis Stevenson and Elias Melkersen should not be too far behind, after the respective recent hamstring and ankle injuries.

Kevin Nisbet remains a longer-term prospect and while he hopes to be back in the fold by the time the league pauses for the World Cup, there is no firm date scheduled.

